Chris Eubank Sr. to Son: ‘You’re a Disgrace, I’ll Never Corner You’ for Conor Benn Fight

London, April 16, 2025 – In a dramatic twist to one of boxing’s most anticipated grudge matches, Chris Eubank Sr. has publicly declared he will not be in his son Chris Eubank Jr.’s corner for the upcoming fight against Conor Benn, scheduled for April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The former two-weight world champion’s decision, coupled with his scathing criticism of his son’s behavior, has added more fuel to a bout already steeped in family rivalry and controversy.

The fight, a continuation of the storied feud between the Eubank and Benn families, marks the first time Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will face off, more than 30 years after their fathers, Chris Sr. and Nigel Benn, battled in two iconic bouts in 1990 and 1993. However, Eubank Sr.’s absence from his son’s corner has cast a shadow over the event, highlighting tensions within the Eubank camp.

In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Eubank Sr. labeled his son’s actions—specifically an incident where Eubank Jr. slapped Benn with an egg at a press conference—as a “disgrace.” The egg slap, a provocative reference to Benn’s 2022 failed drug tests, which the WBC controversially attributed to “elevated consumption of eggs,” drew widespread attention and a £100,000 fine for Eubank Jr. Eubank Sr. condemned the stunt, stating, “Such behaviour does not reflect the conduct I have instilled in him. The Eubank legacy is built on discipline, respect, and professionalism, and this incident falls short of those values”.

Eubank Sr.’s refusal to participate extends beyond the corner, as he has also vowed to abstain from fight week activities. Responding to promoters Eddie Hearn and Ben Shalom, who questioned his absence, Eubank Sr. declared, “I will not be an accomplice to their stupidity, to their circus”. His comments suggest a deep-seated disapproval of the fight’s organization and the weight stipulations involved, echoing concerns he raised when the bout was first scheduled in 2022.

Back then, Eubank Sr. fiercely opposed the 157-pound catchweight, arguing it was dangerous for his son, who typically fights at middleweight (160 pounds) or above, to cut down to meet Benn, a natural welterweight. He went as far as accusing organizers of “attempted murder” for pushing the weight cut, citing the risks of severe dehydration and referencing tragic cases of brain injuries in boxing. The 2022 fight was ultimately canceled after Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, a controversy that fueled the bad blood between the two camps.

Now, with the fight rescheduled at 160 pounds and a rehydration clause limiting Eubank Jr. to 170 pounds on fight day, Eubank Sr. remains skeptical, predicting the bout will collapse. He has repeatedly suggested that his nephew, Harlem Eubank, a welterweight, should face Benn instead, arguing Harlem’s natural weight aligns better with Benn’s. “Conor used to be a 147 fighter, he’s being misled. Harlem is the man for him,” Eubank Sr. said, confidently asserting that the Eubank Jr.-Benn fight is “absolutely not happening”.

The strained relationship between Eubank Sr. and his son has been a recurring theme. Eubank Jr. has spoken candidly about their fractured dynamic, noting in a 2024 interview with iFL TV that his father struggled to separate their personal bond from the business of boxing. Eubank Sr. has not worked his son’s corner since 2019 and drew criticism in 2023 for agreeing with detractors who called Eubank Jr. a “charlatan” after a knockout loss to Liam Smith. Despite a recent “meaningful” meeting between the two, Eubank Sr.’s latest remarks indicate ongoing tensions.

Conor Benn, meanwhile, has capitalized on the rift, taunting Eubank Jr. during a heated exchange on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “Your dad don’t like you, it’s a matter of fact,” Benn said, prompting a defiant response from Eubank Jr.: “It doesn’t matter. You put your hands on me, I put my hands on you – now we’re even”. Benn’s father, Nigel, is expected to be a vocal presence in his son’s corner, contrasting sharply with Eubank Sr.’s absence.

Promoter Ben Shalom has downplayed Eubank Sr.’s predictions, insisting the fight is “signed and will take place as scheduled”. Yet, Eubank Sr.’s refusal to participate and his outspoken criticism have raised questions about the emotional and strategic toll on Eubank Jr. as he prepares for the fight.

The spotlight remains on the Eubank family drama as much as the fight itself. Will Eubank Jr. prove his father wrong and settle the score with Benn? Or will Eubank Sr.’s ominous warnings once again foreshadow an unexpected twist? Only time will tell.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

