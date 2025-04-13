Jaron “Boots” Ennis Claims Another Title with TKO Victory Over Eimantas Stanionis

Atlantic City, NJ – April 12, 2025 – In a electrifying showdown at Boardwalk Hall, Jaron “Boots” Ennis solidified his status as the welterweight division’s top dog, stopping Eimantas Stanionis via sixth-round TKO in a unification bout that lived up to its billing as a clash of titans. The victory earned Ennis the WBA and Ring Magazine titles, adding them to his IBF crown, and sent a resounding message to the boxing world: Boots is here to dominate.

The undefeated Philadelphia native, now 34-0 with 30 knockouts, showcased his signature blend of speed, power, and ring IQ against the gritty Lithuanian champion. Stanionis, also unbeaten at 15-1 (9 KOs), brought relentless pressure and heart, but Ennis’ precision and adaptability proved too much.

From the opening bell, Ennis set the tone, using his 74-inch reach to pepper Stanionis with jabs and keep the shorter fighter at bay. Stanionis, known for his high work rate and durability, pushed forward, landing occasional body shots that tested Ennis’ resolve. But it was in the third round when Boots landed a thunderous counter straight left that rocked Stanionis, signaling the beginning of the end.

“That shot let me know I could hurt him,” Ennis said post-fight. “I stayed patient, picked my moments, and broke him down.”

By the fifth, Ennis was in full control, mixing stinging combinations with slick footwork. The pivotal moment came in the sixth when a vicious right hook sent Stanionis stumbling, followed by a flurry that prompted his corner to throw in the towel at the 3:00 mark, halting the bout to protect their fighter.

The crowd roared as Ennis climbed the ropes, raising both belts high. “This is my division now,” he declared. “I’m coming for all the smoke.”

Stanionis, gracious in defeat, acknowledged Ennis’ brilliance. “He’s special. I gave everything, but tonight was his night,” he said, vowing to return stronger.

Promoter Eddie Hearn called the performance “a statement,” hinting at future blockbuster fights. “Boots is ready for anyone—154, 147, you name it. He’s the future of this sport.”

With the win, Ennis cements his place as a pound-for-pound contender, though questions linger about his next move. Will he chase undisputed status at welterweight, or test the waters at junior middleweight? For now, the 27-year-old phenom is savoring the moment, a new king crowned in Atlantic City’s storied ring.

The undercard featured strong showings from Raymond Ford and Omari Jones, but the night belonged to Boots, whose star continues to rise. As the dust settles, one thing is clear: Jaron Ennis is no longer boxing’s best-kept secret—he’s its brightest flame.

Like this: Like Loading...