Joe Joyce vs. Filip Hrgovic Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester will host a pivotal heavyweight clash on April 5 as British contender Joe Joyce takes on Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic in a fight that could redefine their careers. With both fighters coming off recent setbacks, the stakes are sky-high in this 10-round bout, headlining a Queensberry Promotions card set to air live on DAZN. Adding to the excitement, fans can catch the preliminary fights for free, offering a full evening of boxing action.

Joe Joyce (16-3, 15 KOs), known as “The Juggernaut,” steps into the ring looking to halt a downward spiral that has seen him lose three of his last four fights, including a unanimous decision defeat to Derek Chisora in July 2024. At 39, Joyce knows this could be a make-or-break moment. Facing him is Filip Hrgovic (17-1, 14 KOs), the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, who suffered his first professional loss last June when Daniel Dubois stopped him in eight rounds. Hrgovic, stepping in on short notice after Dillian Whyte withdrew due to a finger injury, aims to reclaim his spot among the heavyweight elite.

The two met as amateurs in 2013, with Joyce emerging victorious in a competitive five-round bout. “It’s good to share the ring with Hrgovic again,” Joyce said at Thursday’s press conference. “The same result is going to happen—I’m going to win and get back to the top.” Hrgovic, however, dismissed Joyce’s confidence, calling him “slow like fog” and predicting a knockout. “I’m knocking him out and getting back to where I belong,” Hrgovic declared.

Weigh-in results underscored the physical stakes: Joyce tipped the scales at 275.1 pounds, looking leaner than in recent outings, while Hrgovic came in at a career-high 250.6 pounds. Promoters and analysts see this as a crossroads fight—Joyce’s durability will be tested against Hrgovic’s speed and power, with retirement whispers growing louder for the loser.

Free Prelims Live Stream on YouTube: A Bonus for Fans

Before the main card kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST on DAZN, fans can tune in to free preliminary fights starting at 11:10 a.m. ET / 4:10 p.m. BST. These bouts, available via streaming platforms like YouTube and promoted by Queensberry, offer a chance to see rising talent ahead of the marquee matchup. While the full prelim lineup is still being finalized, expect action-packed contests featuring prospects such as Khaleel Majid and Alex Murphy, who are slated to clash in a lightweight bout.

The free prelims are a nod to boxing fans, providing accessible entertainment and building anticipation for the Joyce-Hrgovic main event, expected to see ring walks around 5:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 p.m. BST. “It’s a great way to get the crowd hyped,” said a Queensberry spokesperson. “These young fighters are hungry, and the fans get to see it all unfold for free.”

The main card also features a compelling co-feature: British heavyweights David Adeleye (13-1, 12 KOs) and Jeamie TKV (8-1, 5 KOs) will vie for the British heavyweight title in a 12-round grudge match fueled by heated press conference exchanges. Other bouts include Jack Rafferty vs. Cory O’Regan and Delicious Orie vs. Milos Veletic, rounding out a night of high-octane action.

For Joyce, a victory could reignite his path toward a world title shot, while a loss might signal the end of his top-tier aspirations. Hrgovic, meanwhile, seeks to prove his loss to Dubois was a fluke and reassert himself as a contender. Boxing insiders are split—some see Hrgovic’s youth and hand speed prevailing, while others believe Joyce’s relentless pressure could wear down the Croatian.

As Manchester braces for “Heavy Impact,” the free prelims and the Joyce-Hrgovic showdown promise a night of drama and redemption.

