Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull Championship Boxing Live from Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – May 3, 2025 – Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) prepares to face off against undefeated IBF champion William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) tonight at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This blockbuster Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves event, headlining the latest Riyadh Season, will see the two fighters vie for the undisputed super middleweight championship, with Alvarez’s WBA, WBC, and WBO titles and Scull’s IBF belt on the line. The fight marks Canelo’s debut in Saudi Arabia and a chance to cement his legacy as a two-time undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

Canelo Alvarez, the Mexican superstar and one of boxing’s biggest draws, is no stranger to big-time battles. With a career spanning 66 professional fights, Alvarez has held world titles in four weight classes and is coming off unanimous decision victories over Jaime Munguia in May 2024 and Edgar Berlanga in September 2024. However, his decision to face Berlanga instead of fulfilling a mandatory IBF defense led to him being stripped of the IBF title, setting the stage for this unification bout against Scull, who claimed the vacant belt with a unanimous decision over Vladimir Shishkin in October 2024.

Scull, a Cuban fighter nicknamed “El Indomable” (The Indomitable), brings an unblemished record and a wealth of amateur experience, boasting 302 wins in 332 amateur bouts. At nearly four inches taller than Alvarez, Scull’s height and reach could pose a unique challenge, though his professional knockout rate (39%) pales in comparison to Canelo’s (59%). Despite being a significant underdog, with odds listing Alvarez as a -4000 favorite and Scull at +1500, Scull remains confident, stating at the final press conference, “I’m here to win and that’s it. I’m going to eat him.”

This fight marks a significant milestone for Alvarez, who has never fought outside North America in his storied career. The ANB Arena, a 28,000-seat venue that has hosted boxing elites like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, provides a fitting backdrop for Canelo’s Middle East debut. The event is part of a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, with reports suggesting a potential mega-fight against Terence Crawford in September if Alvarez emerges victorious.

The weigh-in on Friday was drama-free, with Alvarez tipping the scales at 167.1 pounds and Scull at 166.1 pounds, both comfortably under the 168-pound limit. However, some observers noted Canelo’s stern demeanor contrasted with Scull’s relaxed, smiling presence, hinting at the psychological warfare at play. Commentator Chris Mannix remarked that Scull appeared “a little bit overwhelmed” by the moment, while others see his composure as a sign of confidence.

Fight Details and How to Watch

The Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull fight card kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on Saturday, May 3, with main event ring walks expected around 11:00 p.m. ET (8:00 p.m. PT). The event will be broadcast exclusively on DAZN PPV worldwide, priced at $59.99 in the US, £21.99 in the UK, €21.99 in Ireland, and $24.99 in other regions. A DAZN subscription is required to purchase the fight, which can be streamed via the DAZN app, browser, or smart TV. Fans can also bundle this event with the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight card for $90 in the US.

The undercard features several notable bouts, including Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace in a super middleweight rematch, Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba in the heavyweight division, and Badou Jack vs. Norair Mikaeljan for the WBC cruiserweight title. Mexican prospect Marco Verde will also make his professional debut against Michel Polina in the middleweight division.

Like this: Like Loading...