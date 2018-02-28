TELEMUNDO DEPORTES’ “BOXEO TELEMUNDO FORD” 2018 SPRING SEASON CONTINUES WITH CARMONA VS IRIBE MARCH 2 AT 11:35 P.M. ET

David “Severo” Carmona and Jesus “Azul” Iribe this Friday, March 2

All-Mexican Bout for the World Boxing Council Latin Light Flyweight Title to follow next Friday, March 9, featuring Perra and Juarez

MIAMI, Fla. – February 28, 2018 – Telemundo Deportes continues its presentation of the 2018 spring season of “Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., with an exciting bout between David “Severo” Carmona (20-5-5, 8 KOs) and Jesus “Azul” Iribe (20-10-5, 10 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Council Latin Bantamweight Title this Friday, March 2 at 11:35 p.m. ET from Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City.

Telemundo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app will broadcast live with commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López from the venue calling the bouts. TelemundoDeportes.com will complement the coverage with extensive news, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Carmona looks to return for a win after an unfavourable streak, including the losses against the former world champion Carlos “El Principe” Cuadras and Daniel “Alacrán” Lozano for the North American Boxing Organization (NABO) of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Peso Gallo title. On the other end, Iribe comes with three consecutive wins against Jesús “El Destroyer” Jiménez, Alexis Ruiz and Jairo Gutiérrez.

On March 9, Telemundo returns to Mexico City for another all-Mexican bout, featuring Gilberto “Yaqui” Parra (26-3, 21 KOs), who is ranked among the top ten in the world in his weight class, and Saúl “Baby” Juárez (23-7-1, 12 KOs) for the World Boxing Council Latin Light Flyweight Title.

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the longest-running boxing program on U.S. Spanish-language television, debuted in 1989. Since then it has showcased more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix Tito Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Daniel Zaragoza, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnífico” Vazquez, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” “Boxeo Telemundo Ford” wrapped up 2017 with its highest fourth quarter ever among adults 18-49 with 227,000 and 480,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen.