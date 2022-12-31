Bellator MMA vs Rizin Fight Stream, How to Watch Live, Date and Start Time

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN takes place on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022 and it will pit some of the best Mixed Martial Arts fighters from the North American Bellator stable against the Japanese based RIZIN.

The legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan will host Saturday’s big fight card and it will be a great 5 versus 5 showdown.

The headliner will be former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee taking on RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza, both combatants are top tier fighters in their division and only have one loss a piece.

AJ McKee is one of the best young fighters in the game today, he comes from California and his fighting background was instilled by his father Antonio McKee who was a top wrestler and MMA fighter for many years.

McKee is looking to put on a show as the headliner of an international fight card and he plans to make a statement in Japan against Roberto “Satoshi” de Souza.

The co-main event has current Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull taking on Rizin featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst.

Pitbull is one of Bellator MMA’s popular fighters and veteran of the company, he holds the featherweight title and is one exciting fighter who will test the RIZIN champion Koike Erbst in what could be the fight of the night.

BELLATOR MMA VS. RIZIN Fight Card

Lightweight – A.J. McKee vs. Roberto de Souza

Featherweight – Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike Erbst

Bantamweight – Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim

Flyweight – Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Lightweight – Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda

RIZIN 40 Fight Card

Super Atomweight – Seika Izawa vs. Si Woo Park

Bantamweight – Naoki Inoue vs. Kenta Takizawa

Heavyweight – Tsuyoshi Sudario vs. Junior Tafa

Yuki Motoya vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Lightweight – Johnny Case vs. Luiz Gustavo

Flyweight – John Dodson vs. Hideo Tokoro

Lightweight – BeyNoah vs. Sho Patrick Usami

How to watch Bellator MMA vs Rizin Live Online and Date and Start Time

Bellator MMA vs Rizin takes place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Saturday, December 31, 2022 New Year’s Eve at 8:00 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME in the USA and on FITE.TV International.

For more information on how to Live Stream RIZIN 40 visit: https://www.fite.tv/watch/rizin-40/2pcex/

