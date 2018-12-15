Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding Free Facebook Live Stream Undercard

Golden Boy Promotion will live stream the Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding undercard bouts before the main pay-per-view broadcast starts on their official Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook Page.

Canelo will be going up another weight division to 168 pounds the super middleweight class, and he will take on his biggest opponent yet in current WBA “Regular” Champion Rocky Fielding and try to become a three division world champion.

This will be Canelo’s first fight under DAZN streaming services, and he will be fighting at the historic Madison Square Garden in New York City for the first time in his career.

Bilal Akkawy (18-0-1, 14 KOs) is an Australian power puncher with an undefeated record, he fights out of the super middleweight division and tonight will make his USA debut against Mexican Victor Fonseca (17-8-1, 14 KOs).

Undefeated California native Ryan Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) is one of the hottest prospects in boxing with a large social media following and he will fight against upset minded Dominican brawler Braulio Rodriguez (19-3, 17 KOs).

Super featherweight Lamont Roach Jr. (17-0-1, 7 KOs) is a native of Maryland and he will face slick Puerto Rican southpaw Alberto Machado (15-1-1, 3 KOs).

All of the undercard bouts that are not part of the main broadcast will be live streamed on Facebook Watch, be sure to tune in.

Official December 15 Fight Card

Main Event – Rocky Fielding vs. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (WBA 168lbs Title)

Super Featherweight – Tevin Farmer vs. Francisco Fonseca (IBF Championship)

Lightweight – Katie Taylor vs. Eva Wahlstrom (IBF/WBA Female Championship)

Welterweight – Sadam Ali vs. Mauricio Herrera

Lightweight – Ryan Garcia vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Super Featherweight – Lamont Roach vs. Alberto Mercado

Super Middleweight – Bilal Akkawy vs. Victor Fonseca

Super Lightweight – Yves Ulysse Jr vs. Maximilliano Becerra

Watch the undercards for Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding Live online for Free through the Golden Boy Fight Night Facebook Page [facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN] starting at 3:00 PM PT on December 15, 2018.

