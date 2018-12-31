Rizin 14 Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa New Year’s Eve Live Stream

Rizin 14 will hold its New Year’s Eve mixed martial arts extravaganza at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, on December 31, 2018 with a special feature 3-round boxing exhibition match between undefeated American boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather and undefeated kickboxing phenom Tenshin Nasukawa.

Floyd Mayweather Jr (50-0, 27 KOs) is widely regarded as the greatest boxer of this generation. He is unbeaten and also the highest grossing Pay-Per-View attraction, surpassing the likes of Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya.

He is no stranger to making unique big events and selling them to the masses, with already conquering the boxing world with record breaking numbers, he decided to face UFC champion Conor McGregor in the boxing ring and recorded the second highest PPV in boxing history right behind his superfight with Manny Pacquiao.

Tonight at 41, he will fight for the first time outside of the United States and take on a dangerous young Japanese Kickboxing champion in a three round exhibition, the equivalent to hard sparring.







Nasukawa (28-0, 22 KOs) at only 20 years old has already defeated some great kickboxer’s, he is undefeated as well and specializes in kicks, and fast combo punching. He won’t be able to use his kicks but he believes his hands speed from the southpaw stance will be able to land on the American.

RIZIN 14 New Year’s Eve Fight Card

Catchweight Special Attraction: Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Tenshin Nasukawa

Bantamweight Title: Kyoji Horiguchi vs Darrion Caldwell

Womens Atomweight Title: Kanna Asakura vs Ayaka Hamasaki

Jiri Prochazka vs Brandon Halsey

Gabi Garcia vs Barbara Nepomuceno

Daron Cruickshank vs Damien Brown

Mika Nagano vs Miyuu Yamamoto

Kazuyuki Miyata vs Erson Yamamoto

Yusuke Yachi vs Johnny Case

Yuki Motoya vs Justin Scoggins

Yuta “Ulka” Sasaki vs Manel Kape

Shinju Nozawa-Auclair vs Justyna Zofia Haba

Nobumitsu Osawa vs Tofiq Musayev

The Mayweather vs. Nasukawa bout will not be shown live in the United States, only on Fuji TV in Japan, but the entire RIZIN 14 fight card can be viewed via Live Stream on FiteTV.

RIZIN 14 airs on Dec. 31, 2018 1:00 AM ET/10:00 PM PT on FiteTV in the States and Fuji TV in Japan.

