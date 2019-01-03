Photo: Mikey Garcia looking jacked for upcoming fight with Errol Spence Jr.

Undefeated Mikey Garcia is going up to the welterweight (147) division to take on the boogeyman of boxing, undefeated IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. on March 16 in Texas.

He began training in Northern California to build up muscle and size to compete with the much bigger Spence.

In order to accomplish prime physical condition in his move up to 147 pounds he hired Victor Conte of SNAC (Scientific Nutrition for Advanced Conditioning).

Conte made a name for himself in boxing circles when he was hired by world champion Nonito Donaire, the two no longer working together, but Nonito had some of his most dominating wins with SNAC and Conte, such as his brutal one punch KO of bantamweight champion Fernando Montiel.







Mikey Garcia holds titles at featherweight, super-featherweight, lightweight, and light welterweight, if he pulls off the upset and beats Spence he will own another title in another division making him a 5 weight division world champion.

He wants to fight the scariest fighter out there to challenge himself, and unlike many younger champions today Garcia feels to prove your greatness you have to be able to defy the odds and take on the toughest opponents.

Judging by his current muscular physique it looks like Mikey Garcia is zoned in and ready to fight.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on March 16, 2019 on FOX Pay-Per-View.

Like this: Like Loading...