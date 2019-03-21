Adrien Broner goes on hate filled rant after Andrew Caldwell accuses him of flirting

Former four-division world boxing champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner is in hot water again after he went on a hate filled homophobic rant in one of his most recent social media videos.

Broner last fought in January against Manny Pacquiao and claimed he really won the fight even though the judges scored it in favor of the Filipino WBA welterweight champion.

It seems the brash boxer enjoys stirring the pot and craves attention. He always has controversy surrounding his name like some sexual assault lawsuits, violent street encounters, or posting profane stuff on his social media outlets.

In the video Broner is seen going on a rant against homosexuals, and if they dare touch him he will cause them physical harm.







The angry hate filled rant apparently started when viral social media star Andrew C. Caldwell known for yelling “I’m not gay no more, I am DELIVERT” at a church service that was posted on YouTube several years ago claims the boxer was flirting with him online.

Broner didn’t take kind to the accusations and claimed it was Caldwell who was the one hitting him up in his DM’s (Direct Messages) trying to hit on him on his social media accounts.

“If any f*g, punk ass n**** come run up on me, trying to touch me on all that gay sh*t, I’m letting you know right now — if I ain’t got my gun on me, I’m knocking you the f*ck out,” said Broner.

According to TMZ Sports the video was posted on Tuesday night. The violent threats and hate filled homophobic rant was condemned by people online.

He went on to say if he had a gun on him he would shoot them.

“If I got my gun on me, I’m shooting you in the f*cking face, and that’s on God and them. I’m not playing with none of these n****s. I don’t like gay sh*t.”

Broner hasn’t even turned 30 yet and he still has a lot of maturing to do. In terms of boxing he said he would love to have a rematch with Argentine puncher Marcos Maidana who recently signed a deal with Al Haymon for his comeback.