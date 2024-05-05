Where to Watch Canelo vs Munguia Fight Live Stream Online

Undisputed champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will put his WBA/WBC/WBO and IBF super middleweight titles on the line against former light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia in a battle between two Mexican warriors on May 4th Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas.

In the world of boxing you have champions and then you have megastars and Canelo is the cream of the crop, he is the fighter that others desire to fight for a chance to change their legacy and also secure their biggest paydays.

Canelo has quickly proven to the boxing world that he is one of the best in the sport by winning multiple titles from 154 pounds to 175 pounds, he finally settled down at the 168 pound division where he feels more comfortable and currently holds all the titles.

In comes the undefeated hungry young lion out of Tijuana, Mexico, Jaime Munguia, ready to challenge for the crown alongside his trainer Freddie Roach. Munguia is a hard hitting and offensive fighter who pressure his opponents with a lot of punches and forward motion.

Will Munguia be able to break down and tire Canelo and pull off a huge upset on May 4th? Tune in to find out.

Main Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia (WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF Titles)

Welterweight – Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana

Featherweight – Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno

Welterweight Championship – Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre (WBA Title)

Prelims

Light Middleweight – Jesus Ramos vs. Johan Gonzalez

Light Middleweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Ronald Cruz

Non-Televised Undercard

Super Bantamweight – Damien Vazquez vs. Alan Picasso Romero

Light Welterweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Jose Angulo

Super Middleweight – William Scull vs. Sean Hemphill

Lightweight – Jabin Chollet vs. Julian Bridges

Lightweight – Adrian Torres vs. Arsen Poghosyan

Where to Watch

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight Live Stream takes place on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View for $89.95. For more information on How to Watch visit: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/canelo-alvarez-vs-jaime-munguia

