Watch Lewis Ritson vs Robbie Davies Jr Live Stream Online

Robbie Davies Jr. vs. Lewis Riston “Bad Blood” is promoted by Matchroom boxing and takes place at the Utilita Arena in Ritson’s hometown of Newcastle, England on October 19th.

Tonight’s action packed fight card will be live streamed online in the USA on DAZN and in the UK on Sky Sports.

Also on the card is undefeated Savannah Marshall taking on Ashleigh Curry in a women’s super middleweight bout. Marshall is best known for defeating two-time American Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields in the amateur ranks.

Junior middleweight Ted Cheeseman will defend his British title against Scott Fitzgerald in the co-main event.

Davies (19-1, 13 KOs) and Ritson (19-1, 12 KOs) have bad blood stemming from an altercation backstage at one of the fight cards they fought on.

What happened was Ritson who just finished his bout and was victorious headed backstage as Davies was warming up and the two had a heated exchange.

The verbal battle carried over into the social media realm as they both took to Twitter to attack each other.

Ritson who normally campaigns at lightweight will be the smaller man coming into the junior welterweight match-up having fought most of career at the 135 lbs division.

If the two show the same passion and angst outside the ring on fight night it should be a good tussle in an all British affair.

October 19 Fight Card

Junior Welterweight – Robbie Davies Jr vs. Lewis Ritson

Junior Middleweight – Ted Cheeseman vs. Scott Fitzgerald

Super Middleweight – Savannah Marshall vs. Ashleigh Curry

Light Heavyweight – Lawrence Osueke vs. Ricky Summers

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Kevin Johnson

Junior Middleweight – Kieron Conway vs. Konrad Stempkowski

Watch Lewis Ritson vs. Robbie Davies Jr. live on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT. Live Stream available in the USA on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) and on broadcast TV in the UK on Sky Sports.