Is Mayweather trolling fans? Announces he is coming out of retirement in 2020

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is the master of attention seeking and leading people on.

The undefeated boxer will say one thing and then tell the media and press another thing and claim he never said that at the same time. He is truly one confusing individual.

One thing’s for sure, you can’t take what Mayweather says seriously because he likes to tell lies and start rumors for attention. It’s like he can’t stop being in the spotlight and gets bored so he will tell the social media world something to see if they still care.

He has made several videos on his social media accounts in the past two years claiming he will fight Manny Pacquiao in a rematch only to later say that the Filipino boxer is using his name to stay relevant.

The first Instagram video he did teasing of a rematch with Pacquiao was in September of 2018 when they ran into each other at a Tokyo night club and Mayweather told Pacquiao to his face with the camera rolling that they would fight. Mayweather went on to do an exhibition bout with a small Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s eve instead.

Mayweather then posted another video that he was flying to Saudi Arabia to make the Pacquiao rematch happen. He later revealed he only said that because they paid him a few million to say it.

Recently he posted a video on his Instagram claiming he would fight Pacquiao in an exhibition in Tokyo.

Pacquiao was baffled by the video because Mayweather previously told Pacquiao’s team to stop using his name to sell his fights and keep his name relevant. It was hypocritical because it was Floyd who kept using Pacquiao’s name to stay in the media.

It seems the 50-0 boxer, who has stated countless times that he is happily retired and has no desire to box professionally, has changed his mind for the hundredth time and announced on Thursday night he is coming out of retirement in 2020 on his Instagram.

What I have noticed is Floyd only does these type of attention grabbing posts around the time of a big fight or media event to try and steal the shine away.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is fighting Luis Ortiz in Las Vegas on Saturday night in a huge FOX Pay-Per-View event.

The IG post already has people talking.

A lot of people online are making guesses about who Mayweather will choose to fight next if he really is coming out.

Mayweather could also be in attendance at Wilder vs. Ortiz on Saturday night and make an official return announcement opponent during the live PPV broadcast.

The number one guy most fans want him to fight is Manny Pacquiao, but that is a long shot, if he wanted to give the Filipino legend a rematch he would have given it to him a long time ago.

Another long shot is a rematch with Canelo Alvarez at 160 lbs, but the Mexican is much too dangerous for an older 42-year-old Floyd.

Others are suggesting that he will try and fight Errol Spence Jr. because he just came off a bad car accident, and feels now he will have an advantage over him.

Another opponent could be Danny Garcia the former two-division champion who is eyeing January to return to the ring.

Mayweather likes to fight in May aka Cinco de Mayo weekend which has been proven to be the most lucrative date for big boxing Pay-Per-Views.

There is also the chance of Mayweather fighting another UFC fighter in a crossover event. He fought Conor McGregor in 2017 and the UFC star came to the boxing ring to make his debut as a pro boxer, and the fight sold over 4 million buys on PPV.

The Mayweather-McGregor bout was the second highest grossing PPV right after Mayweather-Pacquiao.

A rematch with Conor McGregor could sell, mainly because the Irish MMA fighter did very well in his pro debut against the best defense boxer in the world before getting stopped in the tenth round.

Until there is an official announcement on TV by Mayweather with an opponent lined up and press tour, I just think this is more trolling so he can see how many people still interested in him.

Erwin Lastimosa is a long time boxing fan and enjoys discussion boxing with his peers.

