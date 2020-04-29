Joel Diaz: Floyd Mayweather only takes fights if everything is in his favor

Before the quarantine hit the world, the biggest draw in the sport Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. announced his comeback on social media. He hinted that he would fight two more fights in 2020.

The comeback was put on the back burner for now due to the coronavirus pandemic that affected many businesses including boxing. All sporting events in the USA were put on hold and large gatherings and events are forbidden due to the possibility of spreading the virus.

Mayweather who has a reputation of only taking fights he knows he can win was more interested in fighting two UFC fighters in his comeback Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov because they are low risk and high reward fights.

He will only fight Conor and Khabib in boxing so he would have the advantage in the ring making it low risk. It would also be a big spectacle like his first fight with Conor McGregor where he generated over 4 million pay-per-view buys and earned hundreds of millions in a fight that he admit he barely trained for.

Trainer Joel Diaz sees the same thing that many boxing fans do when they say, “Mayweather only takes fights where he has the advantages.” He believes Floyd Mayweather is a great businessman and was able to stay undefeated because he is a safety first fighter who only takes fights he knows he can win and with things in his favor.

In an interview with YouTube boxing reporter AB Boxing News, Diaz said the only way he can see Mayweather fighting someone like undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is if he knows he can win because Mayweather won’t take a fight if he doesn’t believe he can win.

“Floyd Mayweather is a businessman,” Joel Diaz told AB Boxing News. “Floyd Mayweather has made his career, his life, his fortune because he is a smart guy. I love Floyd Mayweather. If Floyd Mayweather signs a contract to fight you it’s because everything is in his favor or else he won’t do it. He did it with the Irish MMA guy Conor McGregor. I mean come on, how can you expect McGregor to beat Floyd? It’s impossible. I would argue with people who say it takes that one punch but to land that one punch on Mayweather that’s the problem. It’s like when Manny Pacquiao and Floyd finally met in that ring. I did interviews with a lot of writers and said this is what’s gonna happen, Mayweather’s going to get in that fight, he’s going to feel out Pacquiao and if feels he is going to jeopardize his “0” he’s gonna play safe. Just put rounds in his pocket and that’s what he did.

“If Mayweather decides to fight Errol Spence, it’s because he sees something,” said Diaz. “Mayweather’s a clean fighter, he stays clean. Even though he is a little older he is not a beat up fighter because he is a smart fighter. If Floyd Mayweather signs the contract and says I’m going to fight Errol Spence it’s because he sees something that he knows he is going to win the fight and believe me that’s how Mayweather works. Mayweather’s going to be the fighter that people are always going to remember because he is going to go down undefeated. If he decides to fight Errol Spence it’s because he knows he will beat him and he will – I guarantee you.”

Like this: Like Loading...