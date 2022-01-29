How to Watch Ilunga Makabu vs Thiabaso Mchunu Live Stream Online

Don King is one of the greatest boxing promoters in the world and he will hold a big boxing event in Warren, Ohio headlined by Ilunga Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu for the cruiserweight title, and a heavyweight championship co-main event Trevor Bryan vs. Jonathan on Saturday night.

Ilunga ‘Junior’ Makabu (28-2, 25KOs) comes from the Congo but resides in South Africa and is the current WBC cruiserweight champion an won the belt on January 2020 against Michal Cieslak and defended it against Olanrewaju Durodola.

Tonight he will go for a second title defense in a rematch against Thabiso Mchunu.

Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13KOs) will be fighting for a world title the second time in his career. The first title shot he had came in 2016 when he went up against the undefeated WBO crusierweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and was knocked out in the fight.

Mchunu and Makabu first met in 2015 and Makabu got the better of him and win the bout via KO.

Tonight Mchunu is looking for redemption and his chance at championship glory, he is so confident he will win the title he even called out Mexican super star Canelo Alvarez.

This will be a fight that South Africa will be sure to enjoy with two of their fighters going toe to toe and also a unique battle between two southpaws.

The Co-Main event is a battle between two undefeated American Heavyweights for the WBA regular title.

Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15KOs) currently holds the regular version of the WBA heavyweight championship and he will take on fellow undefeated and late replacement Jonathan Guidry (17-0-2, 10KOs) in a 12-round title fight.

Bryan won the vacant title when he stopped former champion Bermane Stiverne last year. This will be the first defense of his title and he is looking to add another impressive KO victory to his resume tonight.

Fight Card

Cruiserweight Championship – Ilunga Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu (WBC Title)

Heavyweight Championship – Trevor Bryan vs. Jonathan Guidry (WBA “Regular” Title)

Heavyweight – Ahmed Hefny vs. Dacarree Scott

Cruiserweight – Johnnie Langston vs. Nick Kisner

Middleweight – Michael Moore vs. Anthony Lenk

Welterweight – Cody Wilson vs. Tre’Sean Wiggins

Venue: Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio

Date and Time: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: FITE TV PPV

How to Watch:

Don King Return to Greatness – Homecoming at Last Official PPV Live Stream will be on FITE.TV and cost $49.99.

