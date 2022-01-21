Unbeaten RayJay Bermudez learned a lot from sparring Champion Gary Russell Jr.

Undefeated prospect RayJay Bermudez Gained invaluable experience sparring World Champ Gary Russell, Jr.

BOSTON (January 20, 2022) – Undefeated lightweight RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (15-0, 11 KOs) recently gained invaluable experience sparring World Boxing Council (WBC) Featherweight World Champion Gary Russell, Jr. (31-1, 18 KOs) at his Washington D.C. training camp.

Bermudez is the reigning ABF American West and NBA Continental champion, fighting out of Albany, New York. He is scheduled to fight an opponent to be determined in an 8-round bout February 12th in Saint Augustine, New York, on a card presented by Christy Martin Promotions.

“He (Russell) is very, very fast, skilled, and he knows when to punch,” Bermudez spoke about the 2 weeks he served as Russell’s sparring partner. “Sharing the ring with him I learned how confident and composed he is. He’ll stay right there (pocket) and remain composed at all times. He’s also very humble. He doesn’t walk about acting like he’s entitled.

“He has tremendous speed, but he can pop, too. I think he’s the whole package, who has a great IQ and more power than people think. Gary was the first big name I’ve sparred with. He was very gracious, and I learned from watching how he prepares.”

Russell will make his sixth World title defense this Saturday against Mark Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

(L-R) Gary Russell Jr. & RayJay Bermudez

“This was a great experience for RayJay to spar with one of the best boxers in the world,” Roach added. “Just being around world champions mentally elevates a fighter. We talked while he was down there, and he said the work was great.”

RayJay is trained by his uncle, Hector Bermudez, who has cornered several world champions, including TJ Doheny and Javier Fortuna.

Fighter Locker’s growing stable of gifted boxers also includes California super flyweight Rocco “So Cal Kid” Santomauro (21-1, 6 KOs), Connecticut’s ABF USA super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (18-5-2, 6 KOs), Colorado’s ABF American West super middleweight champion “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (10-0, 6 KOs), Massachusetts super lightweight Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (12-0, 9 KOs), Florida super bantamweight Daniel “The Dedication” Bailey, Jr. (9-0, 5 KOs), Massachusetts featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs), 2-time Brazilian Olympian & 2016 Olympic silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez, Brazilian Olympian Jorge Vivas, 2-time Dominican Olympian, lightweight Leonel de los Santos (5-0, 5 KOs), Dominican cruiserweight Roki “Rocky” Berroa (2-0, 1 KO), Dominican super welterweight Juan Solano Santos (1-0, 1 KO), Dominican featherweight Orlando Perez Zapata (10-0, 8 KOs), Dominican lightweight Isaelin Florian Henriguez (8-1, 4 KOs), Florida light heavyweight Robert Daniels, Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs), Irish light heavyweight Tommy “The Kid” O’Toole (2-0, 2 KOs), Texas super lightweight Miranda “La Alacrana” Reyes (5-0-1, 2 KOs), Kansas City (KS) brothers Marcus (2-0, 2 KOs), a lightweight, and pro-debuting lightweight Marcell, and Utah brothers, ABF American West lightweight champion Ignacio Chairez (9-0-1, 5 KOs) and lightweight Gabriel Chairez (4-0-1, 2 KOs).

INFORMATION:

WEBSITE: fighterlocker.com, punch4parkinsons.com

FACEBOOK: /fighterlocker

TWITTER: @RoachRyan

INSTAGRAM: @RyanRoach82

ABOUT FIGHTER LOCKER: Established in 2019, Fighter Locker is a comprehensive sports agency that manages professional boxers. Fighter Locker also helps to brand boxers by finding their voice with a 100-percent customized service. Fighter Locker does not really believe in working models. It believes in partnership optimization models in motion.

Fighter Locker uses four creative steps because it believes in “the foundation is everything”: 1. wisely conceived, 2. creatively restrained, 3. Proudly judged, 4. sharply targeted.

Like this: Like Loading...