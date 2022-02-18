Amir Khan vs Kell Brook Live Stream Weigh In on Feb. 18

The bad blood rivalry between British boxers Amir Khan and Kell Brook has been brewing for years, and finally the two former world champions will settle their beef in the ring on Saturday night, but first they must make the contracted catchweight the day before.

Khan and Brook agreed to a catchweight of 149 pounds, which Brook claims was Khan’s attempt to weaken him, but Khan claims the 149 pounds was made because he didn’t want Brook to duck the fight by making excuses that he can’t make 147 even though he fought Terence Crawford at the weight for the WBO title.

If Brook can’t make the weight he will be fined and give up some of his purse to Khan, and it is up to Khan to decide if he would go on with the fight or not.

This will be one of Great Britain’s biggest domestic fights in a long time, and it will surely be a can’t miss for boxing fans as well knowing the history between the two.

The fight will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England in front of 20,000 cheering fans.

The ceremonial weigh-in will take place on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 4:30 AM PT and will be live streamed on Top Rank’s Official YouTube page (VIDEO BELOW)

Khan-Brook is promoted by BOXXER, and will be broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office, and live streamed exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

