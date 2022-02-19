BKFC KnuckleMania II: Mike Perry vs Julian Lane FREE Live Stream Prelims

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida with a huge BKFC event for 2022 headlined by “Platinum” Mike Perry and Julian “Let Me Bang Bro” Lane and the debut of former UFC title contender Chad Mendes.
The main card also features two championship bouts undefeated lightweight champion Luis Palomino defends his title against Martin Brown and Christine Ferea will take on Britain Hart-Beltran for the inaugural women’s BKFC flyweight title.
BKFC is quickly becoming one of the most exciting combative sports in the world with tons of fast paced action and knockouts and brawls that fight fans love and enjoy.
The organization has come a long way from auditioning regular tough guys off the street to signing some of the most skilled professional fighters in the world from the worlds of boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.
Top level MMA talent like Paige VanZant, Hector Lombard, and now Mike Perry and Chad Mendes just to name a few.
One of the most exciting fighters in all of combative sports who comes to fight is Mike Perry, he is known for his heavy hands, heart and grit.
Tonight the hard hitting brawler will go up against another brawler in Julian Lane. The two traded words at the prefight presser and are amped up to trade punches on Saturday night.
UFC veteran and top level MMA fighter Chad Mendes makes his bare knuckle debut against Famez in the lightweight division.
The Knuckle Mania 2 FREE early Preliminary Live Stream starts at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on the BKFC official YouTube page.
KNUCKLE MANIA II FIGHT CARD
“Platinum” Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane
Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown
Britain Hart Beltran vs. Christine Ferea
Chad Mendes vs. Famez
Gustavo Trujillo vs. Steve Townsel
Jade Wong vs. Christine Vicens
Francisco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick
Uly Diaz vs. Sawyer Depee
Chevy Bridges vs. Edgard Plazaola
Zion Tomlinson vs. Jomi Escoboza
Mario Vargas vs. YosDenis Cedeno
Howard Davis vs. Joe Pegg
KnuckleMania II FREE Live Stream YouTube Prelim Card
Video upload by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
The Main card will be shown live Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on FITE.TV ($19.99) or the BKTV App (subscription fee only $4.99 a month at watch.bareknuckle.tv).