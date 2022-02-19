BKFC KnuckleMania II: Mike Perry vs Julian Lane FREE Live Stream Prelims

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida with a huge BKFC event for 2022 headlined by “Platinum” Mike Perry and Julian “Let Me Bang Bro” Lane and the debut of former UFC title contender Chad Mendes.

The main card also features two championship bouts undefeated lightweight champion Luis Palomino defends his title against Martin Brown and Christine Ferea will take on Britain Hart-Beltran for the inaugural women’s BKFC flyweight title.

BKFC is quickly becoming one of the most exciting combative sports in the world with tons of fast paced action and knockouts and brawls that fight fans love and enjoy.

The organization has come a long way from auditioning regular tough guys off the street to signing some of the most skilled professional fighters in the world from the worlds of boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

Top level MMA talent like Paige VanZant, Hector Lombard, and now Mike Perry and Chad Mendes just to name a few.

One of the most exciting fighters in all of combative sports who comes to fight is Mike Perry, he is known for his heavy hands, heart and grit.

Tonight the hard hitting brawler will go up against another brawler in Julian Lane. The two traded words at the prefight presser and are amped up to trade punches on Saturday night.

UFC veteran and top level MMA fighter Chad Mendes makes his bare knuckle debut against Famez in the lightweight division.

The Knuckle Mania 2 FREE early Preliminary Live Stream starts at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on the BKFC official YouTube page.

KNUCKLE MANIA II FIGHT CARD

“Platinum” Mike Perry vs. Julian Lane

Luis Palomino vs. Martin Brown

Britain Hart Beltran vs. Christine Ferea

Chad Mendes vs. Famez

Gustavo Trujillo vs. Steve Townsel

Jade Wong vs. Christine Vicens

Francisco Ricchi vs. Jake Bostwick

Uly Diaz vs. Sawyer Depee

Chevy Bridges vs. Edgard Plazaola

Zion Tomlinson vs. Jomi Escoboza

Mario Vargas vs. YosDenis Cedeno

Howard Davis vs. Joe Pegg

KnuckleMania II FREE Live Stream YouTube Prelim Card



Video upload by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

The Main card will be shown live Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on FITE.TV ($19.99) or the BKTV App (subscription fee only $4.99 a month at watch.bareknuckle.tv).

