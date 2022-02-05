Carlos Cuadras vs Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Fight Live Stream Tonight Feb. 5

Matchroom boxing will host world championship doubleheader on Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona featuring Carlos Cuadras vs. Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez for the vacant WBC super flyweight title, and Jamie Mitchell vs. Carly Skelly for the WBA women’s bantamweight title.

In the co-main event women’s WBA bantamweight champion Jamie Mitchell (7-0-2, 4 KOs) will make the first defense of the title belt she won against Shannon Courtenay on October 9th.

Mitchell was the underdog when she flew from the United States to Liverpool, England to fight undefeated champion Shannon Courtenay, she believed in herself and told everyone she would win the title and she did.

Tonight she will face another undefeated fighter from Liverpool in Carly Skelly (4-0-1) and will not overlook her or any opponent because she plans on holding the title for a long time and eventually unifying the belts at bantamweight.

The main event of the evening is an unexpected match-up between experienced veteran and former world champion Carlos Cuadras of Mexico taking on late replacement Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez for the vacant WBC super flyweight title.

Cuadras, 33, was originally scheduled to take on Srisaket Sor Rungvisai of Thailand in a rematch of the 2014 fight in which Cuadras won.

Rungvisai was replaced with Bam Rodriguez 5 days before fight date and the main event was saved from being canceled.

Rodriguez is only 22 years old and still young in the game with only 14 total fights. Some say this is a risky career move but Rodriguez dares to be great and with the guidance of his head trainer Robert Garcia he feels he can beat Cuadras.

The young Rodriguez fights out of the southpaw stance and believes that will give Cuadras trouble along with his youth and power.

This will be an amazing win for the young fighter from Texas to win a world title on 5 days notice in his first title bid.

Fight Card

Super Flyweight Championship – Carlos Cuadras vs. Jesse Rodriguez (WBC Title)

Women’s Bantamweight Championship – Jamie Mitchell vs. Carly Skelly (WBA Title)

Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Edward Vazquez

Flyweight – Lorenzo Smith vs. Fernando Diaz

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs. Dylan O’Sullivan

Venue: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Date and Time: Saturday, February 5, 2020 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

