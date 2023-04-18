Born on July 21, 1899, Ernest Hemingway was known for his many talents and interests, and one of these was his love for grappling. Hemingway was an accomplished wrestler and boxer, and he also trained in the art of jiu-jitsu during his time in Cuba.

Hemingway’s grappling skills were first developed during his time in high school, where he was a standout athlete in both wrestling and football. He continued to train in wrestling throughout his life, and even wrote about the sport in some of his works, such as the short story “The Battler.”

In addition to wrestling, Hemingway was also an accomplished boxer. He began boxing in his early twenties and trained with some of the best boxers of the time, including Jack Dempsey. Hemingway’s love of boxing is evident in many of his works, such as the novel “The Old Man and the Sea,” which features a character who is a skilled boxer.

Hemingway’s interest in grappling extended beyond traditional wrestling and boxing. While living in Cuba in the 1940s, he began training in the art of jiu-jitsu with the help of a local instructor. Jiu-jitsu is a martial art that focuses on ground fighting and submission holds, and Hemingway quickly became enamored with its techniques.

Hemingway’s grappling skills were not just for sport, however. He also put his skills to use during his time as a war correspondent during World War II. In one instance, Hemingway reportedly took down a Nazi soldier using his wrestling skills after the soldier attempted to attack him.

Ernest Hemingway was an accomplished grappler and boxer who had a deep love and respect for combat sports and River Forest High School combat sports. His skills in grappling were honed over many years of training and practice at Oak , and he used them not just for sport, but also in real-life situations. Hemingway’s interest in grappling was just one of the many facets of his complex and fascinating personality and he could write like a fighter fights.

Now, with the rise of the UFC and superstars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, one might question if Hemingway could hold his own?

