Fighter Locker trio RayJay Bermudez, Daniel Bailey & Robert Daniels Jr. remain undefeated

BOSTON (February 8, 2022) – A Fighter Locker trio was victorious this past weekend as the Ryan Roach-managed RayJay Bermudez, Daniel “The Dedication” Bailey and Robert Daniels, Jr. each remained undefeated.

Bermudez, a super lightweight of Albany (NY), improved to 16-0 (11 KOs) last Friday night in Saint Augustine, Florida. The gifted 23-year-old won an 8-round unanimous, one-sided decision (80-71, 80-71, 79-72) over Gabriel Fernando Punalef Calfin (24-13-6), the former WBC Latino super lightweight champion from Argentina.

This past Saturday evening in Clarksville, Tennessee, Tampa featherweight Bailey moved to 10-0 (5 KOs) and light heavyweight Daniels, fighting out of Miami, won his 6th pro fight (5 KOs).

Bailey, who was a 4-time U.S. Army Champion as an amateur, pitched a shutout versus 55-fight veteran Raymond Chacon, winning all 6 rounds on the three judges’ scorecards. Bailey is the cousin of former world champion Randall Bailey.

The son of World Boxing Association Cruiserweight World Champion Robert “Preacherman” Daniels, Robert Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs) went the complete distance for the first time as a professional, taking a comfortable 6-round unanimous decision from Lorenzo Benavidez (3-3-1, 1 KO).

“This was a very successful weekend for my fighters,” Roach said. “They all looked sharp and got rounds in. Round experience is detrimental in building fighters because everybody wants a knockout. But rounds will get them ready for title fights. I’m very pleased with their performances.

Fighter Locker is scheduled to have five more fighters in action this Saturday night on “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” card, presented by Vertex Promotions, at Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts: Texas super lightweight Miranda “El Alacra” Reyes (5-0-1, 3 KOs), Massachusetts featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs), Irish light heavyweight Tom “The Kid” O’Toole )2-0, 2 KOs), and the Davidson brothers from Kansas City (KS), super lightweight Marcus (2-0, 2 KOs), and pro-debuting lightweight Marcell.

Fighter Locker’s growing stable of gifted boxers also includes California super flyweight Rocco “So Cal Kid” Santomauro (21-1, 6 KOs), Connecticut’s ABF USA super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (18-5-2, 6 KOs), Colorado’s ABF American West super middleweight champion “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (10-0, 6 KOs), Massachusetts super lightweight Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (12-0, 9 KOs, 2-time Brazilian Olympian & 2016 Olympic silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez, Brazilian Olympian Jorge Vivas, 2-time Dominican Olympian, lightweight Leonel de los Santos (5-0, 5 KOs), Dominican cruiserweight Roki “Rocky” Berroa (2-0, 1 KO), Dominican super welterweight Juan Solano Santos (1-0, 1 KO), Dominican featherweight Orlando Perez Zapata (10-0, 8 KOs), Dominican lightweight Isaelin Florian Henriguez (8-1, 4 KOs), and Utah brothers, ABF American West lightweight champion Ignacio Chairez (9-0-1, 5 KOs).

