How to Watch Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Vincent Astrolabio Fight Live in Dubai on Feb. 26

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and multiple division world champion, Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux, returns to the ring against Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio on February 26.

The Cuban southpaw hasn’t fought since his lackluster decision loss to Filipino WBO Bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero last August.

Tonight he will take on another Filipino slugger in Vincent Astrolabio (16-3, 12 KO’s).

Astrolabio is eager to test his skill against Rigondeaux who will also be the most difficult test of his career.

The Filipino doesn’t have any pressure on him since he is heading into the ring as an underdog and the public heavily favor Rigondeaux to win because of his pedigree and skill set, but age could catch up to the slick southpaw who is now in his 40s.

Youth will be on the 24-year-old Filipino’s side but the experience the Cuban brings to the ring is enough to teach a boxing lesson.

Filipino fighter Mark John “The Journey Man” Yap will take on undefeated Cuban standout Jadier Herrera (5-0, 5 KO’s) in a super-featherweight co-main event.

The hard hitting Herrera is the grandson of 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist Angel Herrera Vera of Cuba.

Yap will be another long shot heading into this fight with Herrera and the Cuban youngster will be the overwhelming favorite to beat Yap, it would be an impressive night of upsets if the two Filipinos defeat the skilled and decorated Cuban boxers.

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Vincent Astrolabio takes place on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Emirates Golf Club, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

There is no live stream available for the fight, but tickets are still available at https://www.800tickets.com/dubai/sports/1621-peoples-fighters

Like this: Like Loading...