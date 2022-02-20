Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Golden Boy Promotions heads to Tijuana, Mexico for a packed night of boxing action headlined by undefeated fighters Jaime Munguia and D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard.

The fight will be broadcast on the DAZN live streaming sports app and will be shown on February 19th.

Munguia (38-0, 30 KOs) the knockout puncher from Tijuana can’t wait to shine fight in front of a jam packed Plaza Monumental de Playas in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico.

The former 154-pound champion has his sights on bigger goals to land a world title fight with one of the champions at middleweight and to eventually make his way to a super fight between Mexico’s best Canelo Alvarez.

Munguia and Canelo used to be under the same stable until Canelo cut ties with Golden Boy Promotions and went his own way.

Tonight Munguia will take on undefeated American D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KOs) who has upset on his mind.

Ballard is a middleweight contender and is looking at this fight with Munguia as his opportunity to finally get noticed in the world of boxing and in the middleweight division.

The 28-year-old Ballard comes from Maryland and believes his boxing skills will get him the win over Munguia that is if the judges think otherwise which could happen especially when fighting in a fighters hometown.

This will be a boxer versus puncher match up and Munguia can’t overlook Ballard or else it will hurt his chances of landing a world title fight at 160 pounds.

Fight Card

Middleweight – Jaime Munguia vs. D’Mitrius Ballard

Lightweight – William Zepeda vs. Luis Angel Viedas

Light Welterweight – Diego Torres vs. Jonathan Escobedo

Featherweight – Rafael Espinoza vs. Alie Laurel

Junior Middleweight – Jorge Garcia vs. Jesus Noe Rodriguez

Featherweight – Christian Olivo vs. Juan Jimenez

Junior Middleweight – Abraham Juarez vs. Evan Sanchez

Flyweight – Angel Alvarado Soto vs. Rene Casimiro

Light Welterweight – Hugo Castaneda vs. Marco Antonio Monteros

Women’s Flyweight – Arely Mucino vs, Marisol Sanchez

Bantamweight – Rogelio Romero vs. Argi Cortes

Venue: Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in Tijuana, Mexico

Date and Time: Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

