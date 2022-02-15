Laura Pain vs Mary Abbey Fight Live Stream on Feb. 18

UK’s Laura Pain set to Challenge Nigeria’s Mary Abbey for International Title Honours 18th Feb

London – Tuesday 15th February 2022 – Former Team GB star Laura Pain is set to challenge for her first International Championship honours, when she faces Nigeria’s Mary Abbey for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Flyweight Crown, on the Cestus Events promoted event at City Coast Centre in Portslade, East Sussex this coming Friday, the 18th February 2022.

Pain, who pro debuted just seven months ago in July ’21, is on a fast track for World Championship honours, and quite rightly so as she oozes serious talent from every pore, and what’s more is willing to take on all-comers, as proved by her decision to go toe-to-toe with Mary Abbey, whose record stands at 3-0-0 with all victories coming by way of KO, after her original opponent Ghana’s Leticia Abbott failed to receive her visa in time.

Speaking from her home earlier Pain said, “I can’t wait to get in the ring on Friday.

“I’ve got a tough girl in Mary, but I’m in boxing to climb the rankings and overcome anyone that’s in my way to get to the top.

“I train hard and sacrifice a lot so I’m excited to show my talent and make my mark on the pro scene”

In addition to the exciting Pain versus Abbey World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Championship fight, Promoter Trevor Lake has put together a mouthwatering International undercard that features boxers from Africa, India, Poland and of course the UK.

Main support see Mark Ellins versus Poland’s Pawel Sowik in an eight round Heavyweight Contest.

Co-Main support sees India’s Sandeep Kumar (5-0-0) in action against Ghana’s Ishmael Nettey (3-0-0) in a six round Super Middleweight contest.

Local Light Heavyweight John Marvin is set to make his professional debut against India’s Nishant Sharma and Londoner Henry Johnson is set to make his debut against India’s Akashdeep Singh, also in action will be Indian Heavyweight Ranjeet Singh and Parmod Kumar, against yet to be named opponents.

Laura Pain versus Mary Abbey, for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Super Flyweight International Championship headlines the Trevor Lake Cestus Events promoted Friday Fight Night event at the City Coast Centre in Portslade, East Sussex this coming Friday, the 18th February 2022.

The event will be streamed live at: www.youtube.com/CestusEventsTV

Tickets are available from any of the boxers competing or please call the Cestus Ticket Line on 07473 173634

