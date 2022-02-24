Luis Torres vs Rodolfo Flores WBCS 4-Man Lightweight Tournament Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass

OBREGON, Sonora, Mexico (February 23, 2022) – The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s first installment of RJJ Boxing Promotions on UFC FIGHT PASS® tomorrow night at Palenque de la Expo in Obregón, Sonora, Mexico.

The main event Luis “Koreano” Torres vs Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores and all the action including the semifinals of the World Boxing Cup Series’ “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, boxing starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com

FIGHT CARD OFFICIAL WEIGHTS

MAIN EVENT – WCBS 4-MAN LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT – SEMIFINALS (8)

Luis Torres (14-0, 9 KOs), Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico 135 lbs.

Rodolfo Flores (14-5, 6 KOs), Los Mochis, Nuevo Leon, México 135 lbs.

CO-FEATURE – VACANT WBC USNBC SILVER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (10)

Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KOs), Houston, Texas, USA 147 lbs.

Ivan “Zurdo” Alvarez (31-13-1, 21 KOs), Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, México 147 lbs.

WCBS 4-MAN LIGHTWEIGHT TOURNAMENT – SEMIFINALS (8)

Isai Hernandez (11-2-1, 7 KOs), La Paz, Baja California, México 135 lbs.

Irving Castillo (9-2, 6 KOs), Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, México 135 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (8)

Fradimil Macayo (15-1, 13 KOs), Carúpano, Venezuela135 lbs.

Armando Ramirez Almanza (5-0-1, 2 KOs), Celaya, Guanajuato, México 135 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (6)

Jorge Lugo Cota (6-0, 4 KOs), Los Mochis, Sinaloa, México 135 lbs.

Rene de Leon Mazariegos (7-3, 4 KOs), Celaya, Guanajuato, México 135 lbs.

WHERE: Palenque de la Expo in Obregón, Sonora, Mexico

WHEN: Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10/7 PM ET/PT

LIVE STREAM: UFC Fight Pass

PROMOTERS: RJJ Boxing Promotions, De La O Promotions and World Cup Boxing Series

BROADCASTERS: James “Smitty” Smith (blow-by-blow) and Amber Dixon (color commentator)

RING ANNOUNCER: Michael Vale

INFORMATION:

Websites: http://www.RoyJonesJrBoxing.com, www.ufcfightpass.com

Facebook: /UFCFightPass, /WorldCupBoxingSeries

Twitter: @UFCFightPass, @RoyjonesJRfa @RoyJonesJrOfficial

Instagram: @UFCFightPass, @WorldCup_Boxing_Series, @RoyJonesJrBoxing

ABOUT ROY JONES JR, BOXING PROMOTIONS: Co-founded in 2013 by 10-time world champion Roy Jones, Jr. and Keith Veltre, Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions is on its way to reinventing boxing. RJJ has already made a huge impact in the boxing community in a few short years. Creating exhilarating content for UFC Fight Pass, CBS Sports, Showtime, ESPN and beIN Sports in some of the finest venues across the country, RJJ has proven it is conquering the sweet science of the sport.

ABOUT UFC FIGHT PASS®: UFC FIGHT PASS® is the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. Since launching in 2013, UFC FIGHT PASS is now available in more than 200 countries and territories. UFC FIGHT PASS provides its members with unlimited access to live UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims; live mixed martial arts and combat sports from around the world; original series and historical programming; special features; behind-the-scenes content; in-depth interviews; and up-to-the minute reports on the world of combat sports. UFC FIGHT PASS subscribers also have 24/7 access to the world’s largest fight library, featuring more than 20,000 bouts from dozens of combat sports organizations, as well as every fight in UFC history. Fight fans can access UFC FIGHT PASS on personal computers, iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and Sony TVs with Android TV. For more information, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

Like this: Like Loading...