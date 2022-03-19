Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs Fight Live Stream on Saturday Night

Golden Boy Promotions heads to the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California for Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs on March 19, Live Stream on DAZN.

The original main event of the evening for Saturday night was supposed to be a battle between undefeated welterweight contenders Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Michael McKinson, but Ortiz had to pull out of the fight due to rhabdomyolysis.

With the headliner unable to fight, Golden Boy bumped the co-main event Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs to the headline bout and McKinson still wants to fight on the card but Golden Boy hasn’t secured a late replacement for him yet.

The main event is going to be a good fight between two hot headed Welterweight prospects hungry to put on a show in their first big moment as a headline for a major fight card.

Alexis Rocha a top amateur out of the California area, spent time as one of Manny Pacquiao’s chief sparring partners in preparation for his bout with Errol Spence Jr. that was later switched to Yordenis Ugas.

Rocha gave Pacquiao great work as a sparring partner at Wild Card in Hollywood, and someone who witnessed him train there was Freddie Roach fighter Blair “The Flair” Cobbs.

Cobbs is an undefeated rising prospect who is creeping up to contender status and he is known for his eccentric style and persona.

He also feels he has the upperhand heading into the fight because his trainer Freddie Roach had first hand experience studying Rocha when he sparred Manny Pacquiao.

The winner of the bout will step up in competition and face off against a top 5 opponent and hopefully land a title shot in the near future.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Blair Cobbs

Welterweight – Michael McKinson vs. TBA

Light Heavyweight – Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Zegarra

Welterweight – Evan Sanchez vs. Alejandro Munera

Super Bantamweight – Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Daniel Rosas

Light Middleweight – Alex Rincon vs. Luis Sanchez

Bantamweight – John Ramirez vs. Roberto Pucheta

Light Welterweight – Alejandro Reyes vs. TBA

Lightweight – Miguel Gaona vs. Gilberto Aguilar

Lightweight – Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Manuel Lara

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Shelly Barnett

Venue: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Date and Time: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

