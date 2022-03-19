Game of Thrones star Thor “The Mountain” Bjornsson defeats rival Eddie Hall in boxing match

The two Strongest Titans in the world Thor “The Mountain” Bjornsson and Eddie “The Beast” Hall traded blows over five years of bad blood on Saturday night at the Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

The fight was billed as “The Heaviest Boxing Match in History” and both men who weighed in over 300 pounds a piece came into the fight much slimmer than their Strongman competing days.

There were people claiming this was all hype and they wouldn’t engage and just touch and go, but that wasn’t the case the bad blood was real and Eddie Hall came out with guns slinging trying to land bombs early to take out the much taller Thor.

Hall used an unconventional boxing style with one arm down and one arm up and was very sneaky with his fast power shots early, he landed a few flush on Thor in the first round but the Icelandic titan took them well.

Thor who has more boxing experience was fighting with a conventional boxer stance and utilized a defense first approach trying to make Hall miss his wild shots and pay.

In the second round Hall landed a big shot that rocked and sent Thor back only for the ropes to hold him up, the referee ruled it a knockdown and gave Thor a standing count. Toward the end of the second round, Hall landed a shot and dropped Thor again with what looked like a flash knockdown but the referee waved it off as a slip.

Thor would answer back with a knockdown of his own in round three, Hall who was getting tired with cuts over his eyes, pulled away from a punch with his hands down toward the end of the round and got caught flush with a clean punch that hurt Hall and sent him to the canvas.

The fatigue factor came into play as Thor was training boxing specific workouts for much longer than Hall, but Hall had very good agility and quickness for a big man, he was relying on his power too much in the fight looking for that one big punch, while Thor came there to stick and move.

In the sixth and final round, Thor was boxing and moving and added the cherry on top with a knockdown late in the round to seal the deal.

Hall showed incredible recovery from the knockdowns and the heart of a lion, Thor showed much improved boxing and composure. He had good stamina, and was bouncing on his toes like a lightweight.

At the end of the six round bout, all three judges scored it 57-54 in favor of Thor Bjornsson. Hall has a win over Thor in the Worlds Strongest Man competition, and now Thor can say he has a win over Hall but in the boxing ring.

