Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington 2 Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Former IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington will get another shot at the title he vacated on Saturday night when he takes on current IBF title holder Kiko Martinez in a rematch.

The event will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England the hometown of Warrington and it the crowd will be heavily in his favor cheering him on against Martinez.

Warrington had a bump in the road when he suffered a shocking TKO loss to Mexican fighter Mauricio Lara in February of 2021, and had a draw in the rematch.

To his credit Warrington didn’t officially lose the title in the ring, he vacated the belt before his bout with Lara, which was also his first professional loss.

On Saturday, Warrington will get another crack at the title he once held and he will go against a Spanish veteran who is having a bit of a resurgence at the age of 36, Kiko Martinez.

Warrington and Martinez fought in 2017 with Warrington winning via majority decision. This will be an entirely different fight because Martinez believes he is a better and stronger fighter now.

Martinez pulled of a shocking knockout of Kid Galahad to win the IBF featherweight belt, and he doesn’t want to let go of that title anytime soon and will hope to avenge his loss to Warrington.

Matchroom boxing will have a FREE pre-fight show that will live stream on YouTube featuring several young undefeated up and coming boxing stars.

The Before The Bell pre-show on YouTube airs on March 26 at 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT and will feature a 3-fight card.

Before The Bell Fight Card

Calum French vs Angelo Turco

Mali Wright vs Luis Palmer

Cory O’Regan vs Jakub Laskowski

Before The Bell: Martinez vs Warrington 2 undercard live stream



YouTube Video Upload By Matchroom Boxing

