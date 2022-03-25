Lewis Ritson vs. Dejan Zlaticanin Fight Live Stream on Fubo TV

Probellum sports heads to the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England for Lewis Ritson vs. Dejan Zlaticanin on Friday night, and the event will be shown via Live Stream in the USA on Fubo.TV and in the United Kingdom on Eurosport 1.

Ritson, 28, isn’t done yet and wants to prove that his TKO loss to Argentine slugger Jeremias Ponce in June of 2021 wasn’t the end of his career.

The Newcastle native believes the loss was a learning experience and like many other great fighters who lost in their career the key is to be able to comeback from defeat stronger.

Ritson didn’t waste anytime after his loss and fought Mexican Christian Uruzquieta in December of 2021 and won that bout and a few months later is ready to go back into the ring and face a tough challenge again.

Dejan Zlaticanin, 37, of Montenegro will be the man across the ring from Ritson and the former WBC lightweight champion will try and use his experience to beat the much younger British boxer.

Dejan will be at a height and reach disadvantage and also is 9 years older and has more miles on him, but he believes the key to beating a younger and bigger opponent is to be crafty and use your experience to set traps and to box and move. Ritson will need to use his length to keep the much smaller man at the end of his jab so he doesn’t get in close. It will be an interesting match up at 140 pounds.

Fight Card

Junior Welterweight – Lewis Ritson vs. Dejan Zlaticanin

Junior Welterweight – Troy Williamson vs. Mason Cartwright

Middleweight – Mark Dickinson vs. Peter Kramer

Super Featherweight – Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Alexis Boureima Kabore

Middleweight – Joe Laws vs. Alexey Tukhtarov

Bantamweight – Joe Maphosa vs. Santiago el Eusibio

Cruiserweight – Stephen Sayer vs. Daryl Sharp

Welterweight – Pat McCormack vs. Justin Menzie

Middleweight – Ben Rees vs. Greg O’Neill

Robert Ismay vs. Christian Adjoufack

Adam Cope vs. Jonny Phillips

Venue: Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England

Date and Time: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM in the UK

TV/Live Stream: FuboTV and Eurosport 1 in the UK

For more information on how to watch the live stream and other sporting events visit: https://www.fubo.tv/

Like this: Like Loading...