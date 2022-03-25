Mikael Zewski vs. Carlos Ocampo Manriquez Fight Live Stream on Friday Night

Canadian light middleweight Mikael Zewski will take on tough Mexican challenger Carlos “Chema” Ocampo Manriquez on Friday night at the Videotron Coliseum.
The 33-year-old Zewski (35-2, 23 KOs) was originally scheduled to take on knockout artist Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk, but Bohachuk pulled out of the fight to go back to his native Ukraine to help defend his country from invasion.
Carlos “Chema” Ocampo Manriquez (32-1, 20 KOs) stepped up to replace Bohachuk in the main event and will also bring a very hard hitting style to Zewski.
Manriquez of Mexico, has twenty knockouts to his name and only one professional defeat and that came in 2018 to the undefeated current unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr.
On Friday night, Manriquez is ready to enter the hometown of Zewski and pull of an upset to help bring him back into title contention.
The event will be held at the Vidéotron Coliseum in Trois-Rivières, Canada, presented by Mise-O-Jeu, co-promoted by a Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) in association with Probellum, and in collaboration with Deacon Sports and Entertainment Ltd.
Fight Card
Light Middleweight – Michael Zewski vs. Carlos Ocampo Manriquez
Welterweight – Arthur Byarslanov vs. Roberto Verdugo
Welterweight – Steve Bouchard vs. Ricardo Lara
Women’s Welterweight – Marie-Pier Houle vs. Valentina Keri
Heavyweight – Alexis Barriere vs. Marco Antonio Candeo
Lightweight – Spencer Wilcox vs. Armando Lizarraga Osuna
Light Heavyweight – Petar Gavrilovic vs. Greg Weeks
Venue: Videotron Coliseum in Trois-Rivieres, Canada
Promoter: Groupe Yvon Michel
Date and Time: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
TV/Live Stream: Probellum
For more information on how to watch the fight via live stream online, visit https://probellum.com/