Mikael Zewski vs. Carlos Ocampo Manriquez Fight Live Stream on Friday Night

Canadian light middleweight Mikael Zewski will take on tough Mexican challenger Carlos “Chema” Ocampo Manriquez on Friday night at the Videotron Coliseum.

The 33-year-old Zewski (35-2, 23 KOs) was originally scheduled to take on knockout artist Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk, but Bohachuk pulled out of the fight to go back to his native Ukraine to help defend his country from invasion.

Carlos “Chema” Ocampo Manriquez (32-1, 20 KOs) stepped up to replace Bohachuk in the main event and will also bring a very hard hitting style to Zewski.

Manriquez of Mexico, has twenty knockouts to his name and only one professional defeat and that came in 2018 to the undefeated current unified welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr.

On Friday night, Manriquez is ready to enter the hometown of Zewski and pull of an upset to help bring him back into title contention.

The event will be held at the Vidéotron Coliseum in Trois-Rivières, Canada, presented by Mise-O-Jeu, co-promoted by a Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) in association with Probellum, and in collaboration with Deacon Sports and Entertainment Ltd.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Michael Zewski vs. Carlos Ocampo Manriquez

Welterweight – Arthur Byarslanov vs. Roberto Verdugo

Welterweight – Steve Bouchard vs. Ricardo Lara

Women’s Welterweight – Marie-Pier Houle vs. Valentina Keri

Heavyweight – Alexis Barriere vs. Marco Antonio Candeo

Lightweight – Spencer Wilcox vs. Armando Lizarraga Osuna

Light Heavyweight – Petar Gavrilovic vs. Greg Weeks

Venue: Videotron Coliseum in Trois-Rivieres, Canada

Promoter: Groupe Yvon Michel

Date and Time: Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV/Live Stream: Probellum

For more information on how to watch the fight via live stream online, visit https://probellum.com/

