Official Weigh In Results: Tapia vs. Cruz set for UFC Fight Pass Live Stream on Thursday

RJJ Boxing Weights from Mexico STREAMING LIVE THURSDAY FROM MEXICO ON UFC FIGHT PASS® 10 P.M. ET / 7 P.M. PT

TEPIC, Nayarit, Mexico (March 23, 2022) – The official weigh in was held today for tomorrow night’s RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® show in Mexico.

All the action will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The pro boxing event is one of the highlights of the 40th Nayarit Festival, which is celebrated between March 10 and 27, displaying the cultural identity of Nayarit like the indigenous community, and also providing entertainment by offering regional artists at national and international events. It attracts between 20,000 and 30,000 people each day of the festival.

The boxing event is presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions in association with De La O Promotions, World Cup Boxing Series and Team Cruz Promotions

OFFICIAL WEIGHTS:

MAIN EVENT – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS (8)

Salvatore Tapia (12-3-1, 10 KOs), Tepic, Nayarit, México 141 lbs.

Emiliano “Letal” Cruz (13-3, 12 KOs), Tijuana, Baja California, México 140lbs.

CO-FEATURE – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (8)

Lester Martinez (10-0, 9 KOs), Guatemala City, Guatemala 173 lbs.

Jaime Hernández López (9-5, 4 KOs), Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, México 175 lbs.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHTS (8)

Edgar Espinosa Vargas (7-1, 6 KOs), Tepic, Nayarit, México 132 lbs.

Armando Ramírez Almanza (5-0-1, 2 KOs), Celaya, Guanajuato, México 132 lbs.

FEATHERWEIGHTS (6)

Héctor Pérez Cruz (6-0, 5 KOs), Tepic, Nayarit, México 125 lbs.

Víctor Tadeo Rodríguez (3-0. 3 KO), Tepic, Nayarit, México 126 lbs.

LIGHTWEIGHTS (4)

Marco Cota Moreno (5-0, 4 KOs), Empalme, Sonora, México 136 lbs.

Jonathan Zúñiga (6-3, 6 KOs), Morelia, Michoacán, México 131 lbs.

INFORMATION:

