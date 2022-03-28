Quintin Sumpter upsets undefeated heavyweight Timothy Hatfield

Granite Chin heavyweight Quintin Sumpter Riding high off upset victory

QUINCY, Mass. (March 28, 2022) – Last Saturday in Rhode Island, undefeated Pittsfield (MA) Quintin Sumpter heavyweight pulled off an upset that better positions him for a significant fight this year.

Sumpter went into the lion’s den to face undefeated Providence heavyweight Timothy Hatfield (3-1, 3 KOs), a decorated New England amateur boxer, without any reservations. Like a throwback fighter, Sumpter never turns down a fight offer from his promoter, Chris Traietti.

Against Hatfield, Sumpter came out throwing big overhand rights that obviously made a deep impression on his opponent, who was never in the fight despite one judge scoring the fight a draw, while the two others had Sumpter winning all four rounds.

“We only had 2-3 weeks to prepare, so we reached out to a few world-class fighters for sparring. I must have sparred 50-55 rounds with Cassius Chaney in two weeks. Chad Dawson (3-time world light heavyweight champion) and Mike Marshall (reigning New England heavyweight titlist holder) helped me, too. They all gave me pointers. I knew I was fighting a guy in his backyard and went into the ring to knock him out. Once I got into it, I boxed. Mentally, he couldn’t handle my power; once he felt my right, he was timid the rest of the fight.

“I was confident that I had won, but when the scores were announced and one of the judges had it 38-38, I had a look on my face like, what? I’m not saying I’m the best, but I want to continue showcasing my talent, and prove that I can fight with anybody.”

“This was a huge win for Quintin,” Traietti commented. “He basically sent from an unknown talent to a prospect that have eyes on him. Hatfield had an extensive amateur background. Quintin showed up to fight and took it to Hatfield. Don’t be surprised if his next fight is on a mega-stage.”

“Chris has always taken care of me,” Sumpter added. “I’m the first heavyweight he calls. We had a fight on the Fury-Wilder (3) card (last Oct. to in Last Vegas) that fell through. I’m grateful for Granite Chin and proud Chris is promoting me.”

Quintin’s younger brother, undefeated super middleweight prospect Steven (5-0, 5 KOs) is also promoted by Granite Chin.

The Sumpter brothers are Granite Chin stablemates along with Mass. super lightweight Mike Ohan, Jr., Mass. middleweights Anthony Andreozzi and Julien Baptiste, Mass. super welterweight and Carlo Castillo, Mass. light heavyweights Edet Mkpanam, and Leondro Silva, Mass. super featherweight Ryan Kielczweski, Mass. welterweights Denzel Whitley and Dave Ribeiro, Mass. super middleweight Laurent Humes, New York light heavyweight Scott Lampert, New Jersey super lightweight Tyrone Luckey, Conn. heavyweight Mike Marshall (New England champion), Maine heavyweight Justin Rolfe (former New England champion), Texas middleweight Larry Smith, and Georgia middleweight Antonio Todd.

