Scott Harrison vs. Razak Nettey Live Stream on FITE on March 12

Glasgow – 10th March 2022

Former two-time WBO Featherweight World Champion Scott Harrison (28-3-2 16KO) returns to the Championship trail this Saturday, when he faces Ghana’s Razak Nettey (22-6-0 16KO) for the vacant Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Lightweight Commonwealth title at Rivals, in Wishaw, Scotland and broadcast globally exclusively live on FITE.

Main support, for the mouthwatering Harrison versus Nettey title clash, sees two of the UK’s most exciting young domestic prospects, Deny’s Kevin Traynor (5-0-0 3KO) and Basildon’s Lewis Mulberry (4-1-0 1KO), competing for Championship honours for the first time, when they go toe to toe for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Featherweight British title on Saturday.

Paisley’s Craig Kelly (11-15-1 2KO) is looking to get back to winning ways on his first outing in ’22, when he faces tough Ghanaian Theophilus Ofei Dodoo (9-2-0 9KO) in a non-championship six rounder.

Aberdeen’s sensational young heavyweight prospect Liam Allan (3-0-0 3KO) faces a late replacement opponent in Adam Harrison in a four round contest

Local lad Craig Bulloch is set to make his professional debut on Saturday, when he faces Belfast’s Ryan Kilpatrick in a four round Heavyweight contest.

Aberdeen’s Samer Carol (1-1-0) versus India’s Jaideep Singh (0-1-0) in a four round Super Lightweight contest, Coatbridge’s Stuart Maxwell versus Belfast’s Marty Kayes in a four round Welterweight contest and Newcastle’s Jak Johnson (1-4-0) versus India’s debuting Sukhdeep Singh in a four rounder.

