Blood, Sweat & Tears: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson airs Sunday, April 17 on ESPN2

The Two-Part Series “Blood, Sweat & Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson” Debuts Sunday, April 17, at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on ESPN2

Junior Lightweight World Title Unification Bout Airs LIVE Saturday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Valdez vs. Stevenson is a two-part series that goes inside the fight camps of WBC junior lightweight world champion (and two-time Mexican Olympian) Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KO) and WBO junior lightweight world champion (and U.S. Olympic silver medalist) Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KO) ahead of their winner-take-all title unification bout Saturday, April 30, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The two half-hour specials debut Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Sunday, April 24, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS, respectively. Both shows will re-air multiple times on ESPN2 leading up to the much-anticipated fight. They will also be available after their initial airing on-demand on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

Two of boxing’s brightest young stars — undefeated and already two-division world champions — Valdez and Stevenson go toe-to-toe in one of 2022’s most anticipated showdowns. In addition to the Valdez-Stevenson main event, the April 30 telecast includes an eight-round lightweight co-feature between U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) and Esteban Sanchez (18-1, 8 KOs). In a special feature, Nico Ali Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs), grandson of “The Greatest,” will battle Alejandro Ibarra (7-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round middleweight clash. Valdez-Stevenson, Davis-Sanchez, and Ali Walsh-Ibarra will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The Valdez-Stevenson undercard will be shown online live stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Max on Boxing at the Weigh-In

In addition, a special live edition of Max on Boxing with Max Kellerman – Max on Boxing Live Weigh-In Show: Valdez vs. Stevenson – will air on Friday, April 29, at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT from the site.

Like this: Like Loading...