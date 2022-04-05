Eleider Alvarez to return to the boxing ring as a cruiserweight on May 5 in Montreal

MONTREAL (April 5, 2022) – Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) held a virtual press conference this morning in Montreal to announce the next installment of its popular “Boxing Series,” co-promoted by GYM and Probellum, presented by Mise-O-Jeu, on Thursday evening, May 5th, at the Cabaret of Montréal Casino.

Former world light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (25-2, 13 KOs) will return to the ring for the first time in nearly two years but this time as a cruiserweight. He will fight in an 8-round bout against an opponent to be announced this week.

Top Canadian super lightweight prospects, undefeated Mazlum Akdeniz (16-0, 8 KOs) and Mathieu “G-Time” Germain (20-2-1, 9 KOs), will also showcase their considerable talents in 10-round matches. The three boxers, although at different levels in their careers, all have the ambition to join the top 10 contenders in their division before the end of 2022.

Alvarez hasn’t fought in nearly two years, since he lost to current WBO World Light Heavyweight Champion Joe Smith, Jr., and the Colombia-native is taking his explosiveness and power up to the cruiserweight division for the first time. “I’m coming back to boxing to prove to myself that I still have great years to come and titles to conquer at cruiserweights,” Alvarez declared.

A 2008 Olympian, Alvarez will be fighting in his adopted home of Montreal for the first time in nearly five years. The highlight of his professional career to date was a stunning seventh-round stoppage of Sergey Kovalev, who was dropped three times by Alvarez, to capture the WBO World Light Heavyweight title nearly four years ago.

Alvarez has also defeated two other world champions, Jean Pascal and Lucian Bute.

Promoter Yvon Michel is very proud of his progress: “Eleider has only two career losses, against ex-champion Sergei Kovalev who he knocked out beforehand and against the current WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. His talent is undeniable and with his new team he is more motivated than ever to get back to the top.”

The young veteran Mathieu Germain showed a lot of resources and determination overcoming the consequences of covid and a cut in the right eye to knock out his opponent Erick Angulo on March 11 in the 8th and last round. “I had never suffered cuts in my career, but it didn’t really bother me. The important thing is that my many supporters had quite a show that evening and I intend to impress them again on May 5th,” added the sympathetic athlete.

The popular Mazlum Akdeniz will fight his third fight since last December and he asks for more: “I am ready to fight every month if I am given the chance. May 5th will be Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican holiday, and I intend to fight like a Mexican and raise my supporters who will be numerous at the Casino,” the charismatic competitor said.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at noon at ticketmaster.com or for group at info@groupeyvonmichel.ca

