Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas: Watch Fight Live Stream on Showtime PPV

Premier Boxing Champions will hold the big Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas WBA/WBC/IBF Welterweight Championship Unification bout at the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL Team, the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night.

The hometown favorite is Errol Spence who resides in Dallas, Texas and he will packed the massive football stadium with adoring fans cheering him on as he enters the ring and during the fight.

Even though Cuban Yordenis Ugas is the WBA super champion, he will enter Saturday’s fight as the underdog and will need to once again prove himself with the cards stacked against him.

Spence is widely regarded as the number one welterweight in the world and is also one of the top pound for pound fighters in the world alongside consensus pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez.

Having comeback from adversity when he crashed his Ferrari and had to rehab, the boxing world wondered if he would ever be the same. Instead of taking a tune-up fight to see where he was after the car crash, he decided to take on the very dangerous former two-division world champion Danny Garcia.

Spence put on a masterclass and outboxed Garcia without receiving any damage. In his comeback fight with Garcia he was able to show he still had his wits about him and his reflexes and timing were still there.

When he enters the ring against Ugas he will be in even better shape since he also had surgery to repair a tear in his eye which caused him to pull out of the Manny Pacquiao fight. With his improved vision and a great training camp that included a nutritionist he feels 100 percent.

Ugas, is the ultimate underdog, he took the fight with Manny Pacquiao on late notice and most people suspected he would lose the bout because he already had 4 losses to lesser opponents than Pacquiao, but he shocked the world and outboxed the Filipino southpaw and sent him to retirement with a loss.

The Cuban will need to dig deep again and also put on a perfect boxing display if he wants to beat Spence in his hometown, if he is able to pull it off and become a unified champion, Ugas will be one of the great stories in boxing of unlikely champions who were counted out early and then came out of nowhere to rise to the top.

Fight Card

Welterweight Title Unification – Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas (WBC/WBA/IBF Titles)

Lightweight – Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa

Lightweight – Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas

Welterweight – Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez

Welterweight Championship – Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (WBA Regular Title)

Light Welterweight – Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa

Cruiserweight – Adrian Taylor vs. Efetobor Apochi

Junior Middleweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Dan Karpency

Super Bantamweight – Fernando Garcia vs. Angel Barrientes

Middleweight – Samuel Arnold vs. Darryl Jones

Cruiserweight – Darius Fulghum vs. Nosa Divine Nehikhare

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Date and Time: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: SHOWTIME PPV

For more information on how to order and watch the Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas fight live stream and other upcoming boxing events visit: https://www.sho.com/sports/fights/

