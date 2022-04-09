How to Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe Fight Live Stream Online

After a year away from the ring, boxing’s most popular lightweight, Ryan “KingRy” Garcia, is ready to step back into the ring and show the world he is still here and ready to continue his journey and on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas he will take on tough Emmanuel Tagoe of Ghana. The event is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions and will broadcast live on DAZN.

Garcia, 23, is one of the new generation of fighters who has a huge social media presence, and that following also comes to his events and tune in to his fights.

If he delivers tonight against Tagoe then he will tell the world he is ready to step up to a championship fight or a top 10 opponent.

Tagoe, 33, wants the world to know that upsets happen and he isn’t in there to lay down. He is motivated and ready to really push the pace on Garcia and looks at the opportunity as a chance for his own road to a world title.

In the co-main event “King Gabe” Gabriel Rosado the rugged veteran will take on Shane Mosley Jr. the son of the legendary multi-weight champion “Sugar” Shane Mosley in a 168-pound crossroads fight between two fighters who desperately need a big win to stay afloat in the division.

Also on the card is a Women’s Flyweight championship unification bout between WBC champion Marlen Esparza and Japanese WBA champion Naoko Fujioka.

Fight Card

Catchweight (139 lbs) – Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

Super Middleweight – Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka (WBC/WBA Titles)

Featherweight – Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero

Middleweight – Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela

Featherweight – Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi

Heavyweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado

Super Lightweight – George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias

Super Bantamweight – Hector Valdes Jr vs. Daniel Moncada

Featherweight – Santos Ortega vs. Jesus Martinez

How To Watch:

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe can be viewed via live stream on Saturday, April 9, 2022 with a DAZN subscription for more information on how to watch tonight’s fight and other boxing and sporting events visit: www.dazn.com

Like this: Like Loading...