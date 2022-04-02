How to Watch Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans, Florian Marku vs. Chris Jenkins Live Stream

Undefeated British Women’s WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall defends her title against Belgium challenger Femke Hermans, and undefeated welterweight standout Florian Marku will take on Chris Jenkins in the co-main event of the BOXXER on Sky Sports April 2nd card.

Savannah Marshall (11-0, 9 KOs) is the first and only woman to have defeated Two-Time American Olympic gold medalist defeated Claressa Shields in a fight. She beat Shields in the second round of the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Tonight the 30-year-old Brit, will need to beat her challenger Femke Hermans in order to set up the biggest showdown in women’s boxing versus Claressa Shields.

Femke Hermans (12-3, 5 KOs) of Belgium is the underdog heading into the bout but knows that upsets happen in boxing and she is ready to pull on off tonight.

Hermans is a former WBO super middleweight champion and faced Claressa Shields for the unified titles but lost by unanimous decision. She will be motivated to unseat Marshall and recapture the WBO title and to position herself to rematch Shields in a unification bout.

In the co-main event, “The Albanian King” Florian Marku (10-0, 6 KOs) will take on former British and Commonwealth champion Chris ‘Rock n Rolla’ Jenkins (23-4, 8 KOs) in a welterweight bout.

Fight Card

Women’s Middleweight Championship – Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans (WBO Title)

Welterweight – Florian Marku vs. Chris Jenkins

Heavyweight – Nathan Gorman vs. Scott Alexander

Middleweight – Bradley Rea vs. Lukas Ndafoluma

Women’s Junior Middleweight – April Hunter vs. Ester Konecna

Super Middleweight – Zak Chelli vs. Tomas Adamek

Heavyweight – Matty Harris vs. Phil Williams

Heavyweight – Hosea Stewart vs. Mait Metsis

Light Welterweight – Lukas Cope vs. Lee Connelly

Women’s Super Flyweight – Chloe Watson vs. Gemma Ruegg

Women’s Junior Middleweight – Georgia O’Connor vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Venue: Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England

Day and Time: Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: SkySports

For more information on how to watch the live stream online visit: https://www.skysports.com/boxing

