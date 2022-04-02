How to Watch Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans, Florian Marku vs. Chris Jenkins Live Stream

Undefeated British Women’s WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall defends her title against Belgium challenger Femke Hermans, and undefeated welterweight standout Florian Marku will take on Chris Jenkins in the co-main event of the BOXXER on Sky Sports April 2nd card.
Savannah Marshall (11-0, 9 KOs) is the first and only woman to have defeated Two-Time American Olympic gold medalist defeated Claressa Shields in a fight. She beat Shields in the second round of the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.
Tonight the 30-year-old Brit, will need to beat her challenger Femke Hermans in order to set up the biggest showdown in women’s boxing versus Claressa Shields.
Femke Hermans (12-3, 5 KOs) of Belgium is the underdog heading into the bout but knows that upsets happen in boxing and she is ready to pull on off tonight.
Hermans is a former WBO super middleweight champion and faced Claressa Shields for the unified titles but lost by unanimous decision. She will be motivated to unseat Marshall and recapture the WBO title and to position herself to rematch Shields in a unification bout.
In the co-main event, “The Albanian King” Florian Marku (10-0, 6 KOs) will take on former British and Commonwealth champion Chris ‘Rock n Rolla’ Jenkins (23-4, 8 KOs) in a welterweight bout.
Fight Card
Women’s Middleweight Championship – Savannah Marshall vs. Femke Hermans (WBO Title)
Welterweight – Florian Marku vs. Chris Jenkins
Heavyweight – Nathan Gorman vs. Scott Alexander
Middleweight – Bradley Rea vs. Lukas Ndafoluma
Women’s Junior Middleweight – April Hunter vs. Ester Konecna
Super Middleweight – Zak Chelli vs. Tomas Adamek
Heavyweight – Matty Harris vs. Phil Williams
Heavyweight – Hosea Stewart vs. Mait Metsis
Light Welterweight – Lukas Cope vs. Lee Connelly
Women’s Super Flyweight – Chloe Watson vs. Gemma Ruegg
Women’s Junior Middleweight – Georgia O’Connor vs. Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez
Venue: Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England
Day and Time: Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. BST / 3:00 p.m. ET/PT
TV/Live Stream: SkySports
For more information on how to watch the live stream online visit: https://www.skysports.com/boxing