How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Heavyweight Fight Live Stream Online

Undefeated WBC Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and challenger Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte officially weighed in on Friday, and both fighters came in tip top shape.

Fury shocked the crowd coming in a slimmer 264 pounds when everyone assumed he would weigh in the 270’s, Whyte came in a strong 253 pounds.

The combatants were cordial at weigh-in’s and were in good spirits and ready to go toe to toe and put on a show in front of a packed London audience on Saturday night.

Fury claims this will be his last bout and he will retire after the fight win, lose or draw, but Whyte has no intention of calling it quits and doesn’t believe Fury will hang them up and thinks he is just playing mind games.

Fury is still in his prime and the fight everyone wants to see is a unification for the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Oleksandr Usyk currently holds the other three belts the WBA, IBF and WBO which he won in a shocking upset of Anthony Joshua.

If Joshua and Usyk rematch than the winner could face the winner of Fury vs. Whyte for what would be a historical heavyweight bout for the undisputed crown and all the titles, a feat that only a handful of fighters have achieved in boxing.

Should Fury retain his title against Whyte and Joshua beats Usyk in a rematch then a Fury vs. Joshua showdown for the king of heavyweights will be the biggest boxing fight in recent years.

Fury-Whyte is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Boxing and Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions and will be broadcast live in the USA on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte (WBC Title)

Welterweight – Ekow Essuman vs. Darren Tetley

Featherweight – Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball

Light Heavyweight – Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski

Heavyweight – David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey

Lightweight – Royston Barney-Smith vs. Constantin Radoi

Light Heavyweight – Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach

Super Featherweight – Kurt Walker vs. Stefan Nicolae

Venue: Wembley Stadium in London, England

Date and Time: Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN PPV, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Heavyweight Championship Fight Live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View from Wembley Stadium Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT with the Undercard to Live Stream on ESPN+ at 1:00 p.m. ET/PT.

For more information on how to watch and order the fight visit: https://plus.espn.com/fury-whyte

Like this: Like Loading...