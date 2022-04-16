Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa Fight on Spence vs. Ugas Live Stream PPV

Lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz of Mexico will fight veteran former featherweight world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa of Cuba in the 10-round co-feature to the Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas Showtime PPV main event on Saturday night.

Cruz, 23, made a name for himself in his last fight when he arguably beat lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis but was robbed on the scorecards according to many ringside observers.

Cruz used his highly offensive style and high volume of punches to outwork Tank Davis. The fight was so tough that Davis said in the post fight interview he wouldn’t give the Mexican challenger a rematch.

The sky is the limit for Cruz, he lives up to his nickname “Pitbull” because of his ferocious fighting style. He is also promoted by Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao who congratulated him after his battle with the undefeated power puncher Tank Davis.

Cruz will now be the co-main event to the big Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight unification bout on Saturday night, and he will take on fast and offensive power puncher in Yuriorkis Gamboa.

Gamboa, 40, is 13-years older than Cruz, and his age could catch up with him on fight night. The former unified featherweight champion, was known for his blazing handspeed and aggressive fighting style.

In many of his fights he sacrifices defense and gets rocked or dropped trying to throw fast combos. Gamboa will need to avoid the aggressive wild punches of Cruz and be smart with his combos or else he could get caught and rocked. Cruz has shown an iron chin in his fight with Tank Davis and even though Gamboa has power he will need to be smart when to unleash it because he can get clipped and knocked out if his reflexes aren’t the same.

Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET – 6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

