Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe Fight Live Stream Tonight in Texas

Golden Boy Promotions presents Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on DAZN Saturday night.

Ryan Garcia is the most popular lightweight fighter in the world and the 23-year-old isn’t even a champion yet.

Oscar De La Hoya has high praise for the young lightweight prospect who is close to title contention, he believes Garcia is on the cusp of superstardom and will soon battle for a title.

Garcia has millions of followers on his social media platforms, from YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok.

He wants to show the world that he isn’t just a pretty boy who can box but he wants to create a legacy of his own like his promoters Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins.

Tonight the kid from California will step in the ring with an experienced 33-year-old from Ghana, Emmanuel Tagoe.

The bout will be contested at a catchweight of 139 pounds and consist of 12 rounds.

Also on the fight card is the son of Sugar Shane Mosley, Shane Jr. going up against veteran fighter Gabriel Rosado in a super middleweight tussle.

A women’s flyweight championship bout will also be part of the broadcast, WBC title holder Marlen Esparza and Japanese WBA champion Naoko Fujioka will go toe to toe to become unified and Ring Magazine champion in the women’s flyweight division.

The opening fight is fan favorite Azat Hovhannisyan of Armenia taking on Dagoberto Aguero in a 10-round featherweight battle.

Fight Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

Gabriel Rosado vs. Shane Mosley Jr

Marlen Esparza vs. Naoko Fujioka

Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Dagoberto Aguero

Patrick Teixeira vs. Paul Valenzuela

Gregory Morales vs. Katsuma Akitsugi

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Santander Silgado

George Rincon vs. Alejandro Frias

Hector Valdes Jr vs. Daniel Moncada

Santos Ortega vs. Jesus Martinez

Event: Ryan Garcia vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

Venue: The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Date and Time: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: DAZN

