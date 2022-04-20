Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Live Stream Fight Week Press Conference Video

Watch the pre-fight press conference live stream for Saturday’s Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte WBC Heavyweight Championship ESPN Pay-Per-View event.

Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion of the world and he is widely considered the best heavyweight in the world today after his grueling wars and stoppages of the hardest hitting puncher in boxing history Deontay Wilder.

Fury, 33, is undefeated and possesses the ring IQ that helps him adapt to any situation in the ring. He is a gifted fighter because at 6 foot and 9 inches tall, and walking around close to 300 pounds, he is able to move light on his feet and throw punches in bunches like a lightweight boxer.

Before his bouts with Wilder boxing fans predicted that the only way Fury would win was by decision because he didn’t posses the power to hurt Wilder, but after their first fight which ended in a Draw, it was Fury who became the knockout artist and stopped Wilder twice.

On April 23, Fury will take on British number one contender Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte in front of a packed Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Whyte, 34, isn’t well known in the USA but in British boxing circles he is a popular heavyweight who has been trying to challenge Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury for a while.

In 2015, Whyte fought Anthony Joshua before he became champion and was stopped by the Olympic Gold Medalist in a thrilling fight, since that loss he gained more maturity in boxing and experience, his last defeat he was shocked and knocked out by another Olympic Gold Medalist in Alexander Povetkin. He exercised his rematch close and stopped Povetkin sending him into retirement.

On April 23, Whyte who is an underdog, believes he will be the first man to beat Tyson Fury and achieve his dream of becoming a world heavyweight champion.

The press conference broadcast starts at 6:30 AM PT on Wednesday, April 20 and will be live streamed on ESPN’s YouTube channel.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT in the USA, the preliminary undercard will be shown on the ESPN+ live stream service at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT.

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Press Conference LIVE STREAM Video



YouTube video upload by ESPN

Like this: Like Loading...