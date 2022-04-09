Watch Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora LIVE on Showtime Championship Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions on Showtime heads to Las Vegas for a triple-header card headlined by Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora on Saturday night, April 9.

Undefeated light middleweight Sebastian Fundora is known as “The Towering Inferno” due to his 6 feet, 6 inches height.

The fighter who trains out of the Coachella, California area is ready to take a big step up fighting former title challenger Erickson Lubin in a PBC on Showtime main event.

Lubin only has one loss and that was by KO in his first world title bid against WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo.

Since that loss, the hard hitting Lubin has been on a six fight win streak.

Tonight former acquaintances Fundora and Lubin will go toe to toe, The question of the night will Lubins power prevail or will the long lanky Fundora box circles around him? Tune in to find out.

In the co-main event former world champion Tony Harrison will take on Sergio Garcia and hopes a win will bring him closer to title contention.

The opening bout pits undefeated light middleweight Kevin Salgado against southpaw Bryant Perrella who is also trained by legendary Roy Jones Jr.

On the untelevised portion of the card Filipino Olympian Eumir Marcial will fight Isiah Hart in a middleweight contest.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora

Light Middleweight – Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia

Light Middleweight – Kevin Salgado vs. Bryant Perrella

Light Middleweight – Jamontay Clark vs. Aaron Coley

Middleweight – Eumir Marcial vs. Isiah Hart

Super Bantamweight – Albert Gonzalez vs. Deiniel Santiago Alegre

Super Bantamweight – Xavier Bocanegra vs. Jose Genaro Ramirez

Event: PBC on Showtime – Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora

Venue: The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas

Date and Time: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: Showtime / Showtime App

