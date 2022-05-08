Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Fight Replay Video Highlights

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol just squared off in the ring on Saturday night and put on a show for the fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo brought the crowd with the majority of the fans in attendance being pro Canelo and many from Mexico or Mexican-American.

The bias crowd had no effect on Bivol who was the undefeated WBA champion heading into the fight and the underdog.

Even though Canelo won a title at 175 pounds in the past when he stopped Sergey Kovalev for the WBO belt, Bivol was a much stronger and younger opponent than Kovalev.

The fight was very tactical and Bivol and his trainer Joel Diaz devised a master plan on how to defeat the pound for pound king. The plan had to do with having laser focus and blocking distractions and focusing on the jab and keeping intelligent pressure.

Canelo didn’t have an answer on how to break Bivol’s guard, he tried to punch through it or around it but it didn’t work. Instead it seemed to tire the Mexican star and the steam on his power shots were gone midway through the fight.

Bivol boxed the perfect fight, Canelo lost on all three judges scorecards by 115-113. Some Canelo fans believe he won and Canelo gave credit to Bivol but also told media in the post fight presser he believed he won the fight.

This won’t be the last of Canelo he has a lucrative rubbermatch with rival Gennady Golovkin or he can go back down to 168 pounds and defend his titles.

Watch the Canelo-Bivol fight replay highlights presented by DAZN.



Upload by DAZN Boxing

