Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Fight Weigh-In Video Live Stream

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is ready to return to the light heavyweight division and become a champion again. He will go up against the undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol on DAZN Pay-Per-View on Saturday night.

Canelo is the biggest star in boxing and is one of Mexico’s most famous sporting icons. He is also a throwback fighter who will go up in weight fighting much larger men to challenge himself and this is why fans love the redheaded Mexican fighter.

On Saturday, he will once again challenge against a tough and dangerous champion, this time it will be another undefeated fighter who critics claim he wouldn’t fight in Dmitry Bivol.

Before the WBA light heavyweight championship takes place both Canelo and Bivol must make the contractual weigh limit of 175 pounds in order to fight for the title, if the champion fails to make weight he will be stripped of the title and only the challenger can fight for it. A monetary penalty may occur and a portion of the fighters purse could be taken for failure to miss weight.

The Canelo vs Bivol Weigh-In Live Stream takes place on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube Channel (Video Below).

Canelo vs. Bivol on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

