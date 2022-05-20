Devin Haney arrives in Australia for Kambosos fight, Yoel Judah will work corner

Undefeated WBC lightweight world champion Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) will have to enter the biggest fight of his professional boxing career against WBA/WBO/IBF/WBC franchise champion George Kambosos without his father Bill Haney in his corner.

Bill Haney wasn’t allowed to travel to Australia due to being denied a visa over a drug conviction from 1992 in the USA.

Australia has strict visa rules, felons who served 12 months or more in prison are not allowed to travel to the country.

Devin Haney arrived in Australia with trainer Yoel Judah who will work his corner for the undisputed lightweight championship fight against George Kambosos (20-0, 10KOs) on June 5 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Yoel is the father and trainer of two-division world champion Zab “Super” Judah and Haney trusts in his ability and even without his father in his corner he believes he will beat Kambosos to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

Bill Haney and his team are still hoping they can work something out to be able to fly out to Australia, but even if he can’t make it he has 100 percent confidence in his son to come out victorious on June 5th.

