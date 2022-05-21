Floyd Mayweather vs Don Moore, Anderson Silva vs Bruno Machado Live Stream Online

The undefeated Pay-Per-View star and greatest boxer in the world Floyd “Money” Mayweather will step back into the ring against Don Moore, and the greatest MMA fighter of all time Anderson “The Spider” Silva will take on Bruno Machado in Abu Dhabi on May 21.

The exhibition boxing matches were supposed to go on for May 14, but the sudden passing of the President of the United Arab Emirates caused the original date to be canceled and the fight was pushed back a week.

Mayweather retired undefeated from boxing and is now the King of Exhibitions, having done record numbers for an exhibition fight against YouTube star Logan Paul last summer.

The happily retired boxing legend has made it known that he is not hurting for money but does this for fun and to stay active.

His opponent on Saturday night has a different mindset, Don Moore who isn’t well known like Mayweather wants to make a name for himself by knocking out the undefeated Cash Cow.

On the undercard Anderson Silva the former UFC middleweight champion has taken the boxing world by storm in his 40s he has been able to transition to boxing well having beat former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and knocking out MMA legend Tito Ortiz in a boxing match.

Tonight Silva takes on fellow Brazilian and MMA fighter Bruno Machado in an exhibition.

The fight takes place on Yas island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT.

The Mayweather vs. Moore live stream is available for $19.99 on https://www.frontrow.io/

