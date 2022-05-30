George Kambosos vs Devin Haney Fight Week Final Press Conference Video

It’s fight week in Melbourne, Australia and undefeated boxers “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. and Devin “The Dream” Haney are ready to square off at the Marvel Stadium on June 4th, to rightfully crown the undisputed king of the lightweight division.

The two combatants held the final press conference before their championship showdown and faced off for the first time in person.

Kambosos, holds the WBO/WBA/IBF/WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine titles, he is the pride of Australia, he went from being known as Manny Pacquiao’s toughest sparring partner to being a world champion shocking the world with an upset win against unified champion Teofimo Lopez.

The fans will be ready to cheer on their guy, and Haney will be in hostile territory without his father by his side, this will be his greatest moment and to prove to the boxing world he is the real deal without a paper title.

Haney, comes from Oakland, California and currently holds the WBC lightweight title, the only belt that is missing from Kambosos to be undisputed. Kambosos holds the WBC franchise title, but in order to get the official belt he must beat Haney to complete the set.

Kambosos vs Haney is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Ferocious Promotions, Top Rank, Devin Haney Promotions, Duco Events and TEG Sport.



Video upload by Top Rank Boxing

The Kambosos vs. Haney undisputed lightweight championship airs on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ beginning at 9:00 PM ET /6:00 PM PT.

