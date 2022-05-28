Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero Free Live Stream Preliminary Fight Card

Before the big WBA lightweight world championship fight between undefeated fighters Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Rolando “Rolly” Romero, fight fans can watch a FREE live stream preliminary undercard and countdown show on YouTube.

The Prelims and Countdown Show will be hosted by Brian Campbell, Raul Marquez and former NBA star Stephen Jackson. The trio will discuss the Showtime PPV card and have on special guests as well.

The live stream will also have two free prelim bouts.

Luis Arias will take on Jimmy Williams in a 10-round light middleweight bout and undefeated welterweight prospect Jalil Hackett takes on Jose Belloso in a 6-round welterweight clash.

The event takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Preliminary Fight Card on YouTube

Light Middleweight – Luis Arias vs. Jimmy Williams

Welterweight – Jalil Hackett vs. Jose Belloso

Non-Televised Card

Weltereight – Arnold Gonzalez vs. Tracey McGruder

Super Lightweight – Adrian Benton vs. Jose Antonio Meza

Super Bantamweight – Cuttino Oliver vs. Jahden Lewis

Women’s Lightweight – Mia Ellis vs. Jaica Pavilus

Watch the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero Preliminary Fight Card Show on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel. The Main Card will air right after the prelim show at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on SHOWTIME PPV.

