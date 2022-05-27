Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero Fight Live Stream Weigh-in Video

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Rolando ‘Rolly” Romero fight weigh-in will be shown live online from the Barclays in Brooklyn, New York on Friday.

Tank Davis is one of the hardest hitting lightweights in the world and the undefeated WBA champion will defend his world title against fellow undefeated Rolly Romero on May 28th on SHOWTIME PPV.

Davis and Romero have been going back and forth with the trash talk and predictions.

Romero promised to knockout Davis and believes he will be a big star in boxing after Saturday night. Davis laughed off the bold prediction by Romero and will make sure to shut his mouth on fight night.

Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero WBA lightweight title fight, combatants must make 135 lbs, if the champion misses weight he will be stripped of the title and only the challenger if he makes weight will fight for the belt.

Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O’Sullivan will be for Lara’s WBA middleweight title combatants must make 160 lbs.

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Lucas Santamaria will fight in a 10 rounds junior middleweight bout with a weight limit of 154 lbs.

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Luis Melendez will fight in a 10 rounds super featherweight bout with a weight limit of 130 lbs.

The Davis vs Romero fight is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and broadcast by SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero weigh-in takes place on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Live Stream.



Upload by Premier Boxing Champions

